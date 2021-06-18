Dynamic Funds Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, June 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Mark Brisley, Managing Director, Dynamic Funds, and his team joined Graham Mackenzie, Head, Exchange Traded Products, TMX Group, to celebrate the launches of Dynamic Active Energy Evolution ETF (TSX: DXET) and Dynamic Active Emerging Markets ETF (TSX: DXEM) and open the market.

Dynamic Active Energy Evolution ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation and income primarily through investment in a diversified portfolio of companies involved in renewable energy or related activities from around the globe. This ETF is managed by Vice-President & Portfolio Manager Jennifer Stevenson, Vice-President and Portfolio Manager Frank Latshaw and Senior Vice-President & Portfolio Manager Oscar Belaiche. Jennifer Stevenson has been active in the energy industry for nearly three decades and Frank Latshaw has focused on the infrastructure space for the past nine years.

Dynamic Active Emerging Markets ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities of companies that are located or doing business in emerging or developing market countries. This ETF is managed by Portfolio Manager Danilo Martins and Vice-President and Senior Portfolio Manager Dana Love - and is backed by members of Dynamic's Core Global Equity Team, who have more than 100 years of combined industry experience managing a range of global, international and emerging markets equity portfolios. For more information about these ETFs, please visit www.dynamic.ca/etf .

Dynamic Funds, a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., is one of Canada's most recognized asset management firms and offers a comprehensive range of actively managed wealth solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, hedge funds, alternative strategies, and managed asset programs. Dynamic Funds is proud to offer differentiated Active ETF solutions that aim to uncover opportunities beyond the benchmark through Legitimately Active Management.®

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Friday, June 18, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange