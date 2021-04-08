Dynamic Funds Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, April 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Mark Brisley, Managing Director and Head of Dynamic Funds, and his team joined Graham Mackenzie, Head, Exchange Traded Products, TMX Group, to celebrate the launches of Dynamic Active International ETF (DXIF) and Dynamic...

TORONTO, April 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Mark Brisley, Managing Director and Head of Dynamic Funds, and his team joined Graham Mackenzie, Head, Exchange Traded Products, TMX Group, to celebrate the launches of Dynamic Active International ETF (DXIF) and Dynamic Active Retirement Income+ ETF (DXR) and open the market.

DXIF is a flexible, actively managed mandate that invests in a portfolio of equity investments from countries outside the U.S. and Canada. DXR aims to provide investors, in pre-retirement or retirement, access to high-quality, income-generating companies from within a broad universe and may use a moderate amount of leverage to deliver stable income through a fixed monthly distribution.

Dynamic Funds, a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., is one of Canada's most recognized asset management firms and offers a comprehensive range of actively managed wealth solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, hedge funds, alternative strategies, and managed asset programs. Dynamic Funds is proud to offer differentiated Active ETF solutions that aim to uncover opportunities beyond the benchmark through Legitimately Active Management.®

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com . The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange