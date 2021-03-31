Dynamic Funds Further Expands Its Active ETF Line-up With Launch Of Two New Solutions

TORONTO, March 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds announced today the launch of two new solutions in its Active ETF line-up - Dynamic Active International ETF (TSX: DXIF) and Dynamic Active Retirement Income+ ETF (TSX: DXR).

"We are excited to continue to innovate in the ETF space with two new differentiated and legitimately active ETFs for our clients - DXIF seeks to provide access to high-quality companies in international markets and DXR enables retirement income management within the liquid alternative structure," says Mark Brisley, Managing Director, Dynamic Funds. "They provide investors not only with greater choice and flexibility when diversifying their portfolios, but the peace of mind that these solutions are managed by highly experienced portfolio managers and Dynamic's considerable track record in these investment categories."

Dynamic Active International ETFDynamic Active International ETF seeks to provide long-term capital growth by investing primarily in a broadly diversified portfolio of equity securities of businesses located around the world, excluding the United States of America and Canada.

This ETF is managed by Vice-President & Senior Portfolio Manager David Fingold and Vice-President & Portfolio Manager Peter Rozenberg, who have more than 55 years of business, operational and investment experience combined and have managed a wide range of global equity and asset allocation mandates in the Dynamic Funds line up.

Dynamic Active Retirement Income+ ETFDynamic Active Retirement Income+ ETF seeks to provide total returns that have lower correlations to major stock or bond market indices in the form of income and long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in dividend-paying or distribution-paying equity securities. DXR will use alternative investment strategies, including the use of modest leverage, primarily created through the use of borrowing.

This ETF is managed by Senior Vice-President & Portfolio Manager Oscar Belaiche, who is backed by the 23-member Equity Income Team. Mr. Belaiche has more than 39 years of business, operational and investment experience and manages a diverse group of funds within the equity, balanced and alternative/specialty categories, which are primarily geared to generating equity income and growth.

For more information about these ETFs, please visit www.dynamic.ca/etf.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in the funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investments in the funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Dynamic FundsDynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs.

Website: www.dynamic.ca | Twitter: @DynamicFunds | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dynamic-funds/

