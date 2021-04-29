Dynamic Funds Announces Portfolio Manager Addition To Investment Management Team

TORONTO, April 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds today announced that Raymond Lai has joined the investment management team as a Portfolio Manager. He is a seasoned investment professional who brings broad global equities expertise to the team, particularly in the small- and mid-cap space.

"As one of Canada's largest investment managers, we are committed to providing our clients with outstanding investment solutions delivered in partnership with financial advice," says Neal Kerr, President, Dynamic Funds. "The addition of Raymond Lai further strengthens our award-winning Value Equity team, led by Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager David Fingold, and adds greater breadth and depth of experience in global equities, as we continue to grow the business and build on our momentum."

Mr. Lai brings with him 17 years of industry experience. He spent six years at a well-known Canadian institutional asset management firm, where he co-managed a U.S. small- and mid-cap equity fund, with a focus on the technology, consumer products/services, financials, industrial products and telecommunications sectors. Before that, Mr. Lai was a Canadian equities Senior Analyst, at another well-known Canadian institutional asset manager, co-managing a $5 billion portfolio. Early on in his career, Mr. Lai was a Consumer Products Research Analyst at a major independent Canadian brokerage firm.

Mr. Lai earned his Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of British Columbia and has been a CFA charterholder since 2000.

