Dynamic Energy Announces New Director Of Project Finance And Dispositions

WAYNE, Pa., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Energy Solutions, LLC, announced today that industry veteran Sebastian Jano has joined the company as Director of Project Finance & Dispositions. Dynamic Energy is a leading solar energy company with close to 15 years of experience specializing in the development of solutions for commercial, industrial, and institutional customers. Sebastian will be responsible for managing all aspects of project finance and divestiture activity. This includes the deal structuring of Dynamic Energy's portfolio of commercial and utility-scale PPA's, as well as the development of current financial offerings to support continued organic growth and the expansion of customer centric, inhouse solutions.

Sebastian joins Dynamic Energy having previously held Project Finance, Investment, Origination and Asset Management roles on transactions totaling over $6.6 billion. In his prior role, Sebastian ran Greenfield Origination, for the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast Regions of NextEra Energy Resources' Distributed Generation platform. He was responsible for leading over 1GW of behind-the-meter and distribution connected solar opportunities, as well as steering the team to 164MW of awarded projects. Prior to NextEra, Mr. Jano was the Director of Project Finance for a Bay Area solar solutions company.

"Dynamic Energy is thrilled to welcome Sebastian Jano to our team. With his significant transactional experience across solar project finance, investment, origination and asset management, Sebastian is a natural fit to help take our Commercial and Development business segments to the next level of growth and profitability," said Dynamic Energy Solutions, LLC President, John Conley.

In addition to his origination and asset management accomplishments, Sebastian also headed the Investments division for Pardee Resources Company, while running their Alternative Energy platform. He led the acquisition teams responsible for tripling the company's solar asset base, while successfully launching a tax equity program that secured sixteen investments. Sebastian also previously held acquisition, analysis, and asset management roles for energy and infrastructure related investments at SteelRiver Infrastructure Partners and Babcock & Brown.

Sebastian holds an M.B.A., J.D. and LL.M. in Taxation from Villanova University, a B.A. from Binghamton University and an Executive Energy Certificate from the McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas at Austin.

"Having watched Dynamic Energy from afar for over a decade, it's an incredible honor to join a true solar pioneer," said Jano. "I'm very excited to help grow Dynamic Energy's third party financed asset platform, which will continue to provide our customers with a complete solution set across different market segments within the solar business."

About Dynamic Energy Solutions, LLCDynamic Energy is a full-service solar energy provider that brings together the diverse expertise needed to design, finance, build, and maintain projects to meet the needs of commercial, industrial, and institutional customers. With an in-house team that includes professional engineers, project managers, and master electricians, Dynamic Energy creates high-quality projects that reduce customer expenses, improve operating efficiency, provide an attractive return on investment, and achieve sustainability goals.

