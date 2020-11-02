Dynamat Names New Executive Leadership

HAMILTON, Ohio, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamat Inc., the leading acoustic solutions company has announced new executive leadership to lead the company into the next evolution of its products and market presence. The company was recently acquired by Gladstone Investment Corporation. Founder, Scott Whitaker has retired from Dynamat, but is assisting with the transition as a consultant.

Michael Good, an accomplished executive with more than 25 years of experience in sales, marketing, operations, and process management, has been named President of Dynamat. Michael is a long-time advocate of Dynamat and will bring a wealth of experience to the company. Michael will work closely with the team to ensure that Dynamat continues to assist their partners in growing their business and serving their customers.

"I couldn't be more excited to lead the Dynamat team. Scott Whitaker has created a world-class brand and it is a true privilege to be able to continue his mission. The opportunity to bring Dynamat into a new phase of growth and innovation is an honor" stated Michael Good. "With our recent acquisition by private equity firm Gladstone Investment Corporation, we have the commitment and backing to continue to lead the market and grow the company."

Michael comes to Dynamat, most recently, from FinishMaster, a national leader in the automotive aftermarket, where he led all marketing and sales training efforts. Michael also serves on various not-for-profit boards, including several in the automotive industry.

Scott Whitaker retired from his role as President after 30 years of being an industry-leading innovator in a vertical market, that he created. Scott will remain engaged with Dynamat as a Consultant through February 2021. There will be more to come in the near future about Scott and the impact he has had on the industry.

"Our industry-leading growth is a testament to the talented and dedicated team at Dynamat and our commitment to offering leading-edge products to the many verticals that we work in," stated Dynamat's founder, Scott Whitaker. "We are excited to have Mike Good join the Dynamat team to continue bringing our innovative products to the marketplace, with non-compromising quality and speed."

About Dynamat, Inc.Dynamat, Inc. is a privately held corporation located in Hamilton, Ohio, USA. Established in 1989, the company markets acoustic solutions for a broad range of industries.

The Dynamat brand is recognized by consumers around the world as quality products for solutions to unwanted noise and vibration. The Dynamat brand maintains the dominant market share in Car Audio and Automotive Restoration acoustic solutions. Dynamat, Inc. also provides a broad range of unique product solutions for home acoustics, computers, appliances, and Original Equipment Manufacturers. For more information, visit www.dynamat.com.

Our operations cover the United States of America serving over 20,000 storefronts. Internationally, our products are represented in over 50 countries.

