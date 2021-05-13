Dynacor Announces April Sales Of US$12.5 Million (C$15.6 Million) And Cumulative 2021 Sales Of US$53.4 Million (C$67.4 Million)

MONTREAL, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSX-DNG) (Dynacor or the "Corporation"), an international gold ore industrial corporation servicing ASMs (artisanal and small-scale miners), today announced total sales of US$12.

MONTREAL, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSX-DNG) (Dynacor or the "Corporation"), an international gold ore industrial corporation servicing ASMs (artisanal and small-scale miners), today announced total sales of US$12.5 million (unaudited) (C$15.6 million) for April 2021 and cumulative 2021 sales of US$53.4 million (unaudited) (C$67.4 million) at April 30, 2021.

On February 18, 2021 (see news release), Dynacor published its annual financial guidance, including sales of $US150 million (C$191 million) at an average US$1850 per ounce gold price. As of April 30, 2021, the Corporation exceeds its sales guidance due to a continuous strong ore purchase level.

The average selling price of gold per ounce in April 2021 was US$ 1,764.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Dynacor will publish its first-quarter 2021 financial results news release on Monday, May 17th, 2021, before the market opens.

ABOUT DYNACOR

Dynacor is a dividend-paying industrial gold ore processor headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The corporation is engaged in gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. At present, Dynacor operates in Peru, where its management and processing teams have decades of experience working with ASM miners. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department.

The corporation intends to expand its processing operations in other jurisdictions as well.

Dynacor produces environmental and socially responsible gold through its PX IMPACT® gold program. A growing number of supportive firms from the fine luxury jewelry, watchmakers and investment sectors pay a small premium to our customer and strategic partner for this PX IMPACT® gold. The premium provides direct investment to develop health and education projects for our artisanal and small-scale miner's communities.

Dynacor is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (DNG) and the OTC in the United States under the symbol (DNGDF).

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in the preceding may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Dynacor, or industry results, to be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release.

