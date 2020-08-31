DynaCERT Products To Be Featured In The Alltrucks Network In Europe

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ)

("dynaCERT" or the" Company") is pleased to announce that Alltrucks GmbH & Co. KG, a joint venture of the leading automotive and commercial vehicle suppliers Bosch, Knorr-Bremse and ZF, has entered into a formal Agreement with dynaCERT effective September 1 st, 2020. Alltrucks offers a Pan-European workshop concept for maintaining and repairing commercial vehicles of all types and brands. Under the joint brand "Alltrucks Truck & Trailer Service" one of the largest workshop networks in Europe is operated, which already 700 workshops in 12 countries have joined.

In cooperation with the dynaCERT GmbH sales team, a wholly owned subsidiary of dynaCERT in Europe, Alltrucks intends to introduce and promote marketing, installation and servicing of dynaCERT's HydraGEN™ product line to the established network of Alltrucks.

dynaCERT and Alltrucks will be initially launching in Germany in September 2020 and plan an expansion to all countries in which Alltrucks is active. As a result of this cooperation, the commercial vehicle workshops participating in the Alltrucks network have the opportunity to become resellers, installers and service providers of dynaCERT's HydraGEN™ product line.

Homer Smyrliadis, Managing Director of Alltrucks, stated: "With dynaCERT as a new cooperation partner, we can expand the competences as well as the business opportunities of our workshop partners in the field of retrofitting combustion motors to achieve more fuel efficiency and emission reduction. This will enable our partners to provide new services to their customers in the future, and at the same time to contribute to the environmental relief. We are excited that our workshop network will work with dynaCERT's innovative hydrogen technology in the German market."

Jim Payne, CEO of dynaCERT stated, "This new cooperation can expose dynaCERT's HydraGEN™ Technology to the ground level of Alltrucks workshop partners in Europe, the very people who have expertise in repair and maintenance of trucks in many of our targeted markets. dynaCERT is very pleased that such a high-profile European organization has endorsed our products and we look forward to a long-lasting relationship with Alltrucks."

About Alltrucks GmbH & Co. KG

Alltrucks GmbH & Co. KG was founded in 2013 as a joint venture by the three leading automotive and commercial vehicle suppliers Bosch, Knorr-Bremse and ZF. Under the Alltrucks Truck & Trailer brand, Alltrucks offers to commercial vehicle workshops a wide range of services for maintaining and repairing light to heavy commercial vehicles, trailers and semitrailers - across all brands. These services include multi-brand vehicle diagnostics, a technical hotline, customised training courses, technical information, a 24/7 service, marketing support and professional quality management. With headquarters in Munich, Alltrucks is continuously expanding its portfolio, including new cooperation programmes and fleet services throughout Europe. More information is available at: www.alltrucks.com.

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website: www. dynaCERT .com .

READER ADVISORY

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to completion of the Offering, satisfaction of TSX listing conditions and regulatory approvals. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance of achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; the uncertainty of the emerging hydrogen economy; including the hydrogen economy moving at a pace not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release. On Behalf of the Board Murray James Payne, CEO For more information, please contact:

Jim Payne, CEO & President dynaCERT Inc.#101 - 501 Alliance Avenue Toronto, Ontario M6N 2J1 +1 (416) 766-9691 x 2 jpayne@ dynaCERT.com

Investor Relations dynaCERT Inc. Nancy Massicotte +1 (416) 766-9691 x 1 nmassicotte@ dynaCERT .com