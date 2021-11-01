DynaCERT Announces Its Technology Implementation By Sofina Foods

dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) (" dynaCERT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Implementation of its flagship HydraGEN™ Technology and its telematics HydraLytica™ Technology by Sofina Foods Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) (" dynaCERT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Implementation of its flagship HydraGEN™ Technology and its telematics HydraLytica™ Technology by Sofina Foods Inc. ("Sofina") in Canada.

KarbonKleen Inc ("KarbonKleen"), a preferred system provider of dynaCERT, has informed the Company that Sofina will expand their installation of dynaCERT's Technology from four (4) HydraGEN™ Technology units to twenty (20) units, with a goal of using dynaCERT's patented technology to improve the efficiency and reduce harmful emissions of diesel-powered engines.

KarbonKleen has successfully arranged the implementation of dynaCERT's Technology with Sofina. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, dynaCERT's patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique patented electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake of internal combustion engines to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. dynaCERT's Technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives.

With Sofina's installation of a combined twenty (20) of dynaCERT's HG1 HydraGEN™ units, KarbonKleen will be featuring HydraLytica™ to its client, our proprietary global software telematics technology. Users of dynaCERT's HydraGEN™ Technology can see with their computers or cell phones exactly how much CO2 they are generating, not just in aggregate, but for any particular truck or diesel engine.

Sofina Foods stated, "Sofina Foods will be installing this technology as part of their ongoing commitment to continuously improving the environmental impact of their operations and products. Sofina is well known for working with their customers and suppliers to find opportunities to minimize the environmental impact of their operations. Working with KarbonKleen to use dynaCERT's Technology is in alignment with those principals." Please see http://www.sofinafoods.com.

Kelly Ellis, Executive Vice President Marketing, KarbonKleen, stated, "The leadership of Sofina Foods has established practical immediate goals to Sustainability, and this is very commendable. By upholding the deployment of dynaCERT's HydraGEN™ Technology, KarbonKleen's entire team continues to vigorously provide solutions to Climate Change for notable North American captains solving the important problems of Climate Change. Although the relentless COVID economic slowdown has affected the initial deployment by KarbonKleen of its 3,000 HydraGEN™ unit commitment, our company continues to offer attractive financing options to its clients under KarbonKleen's unique leasing programme."

Jim Payne, President & CEO of dynaCERT stated, " dynaCERT congratulates the entire team at Sofina Foods for taking important steps towards contributing to Sustainability as it relates to Climate Change. dynaCERT applauds both KarbonKleen and Sofina Foods for their uncompromising commitment to innovative technologies that reduce emissions in internal combustion engines. Our patented HydraGEN™ Technology and HydraLytica™ software is well-suited for Sofina Foods and is a testimony of their rising efforts in contributing to solutions to Climate Change. The fivefold increase in dynaCERT's units for Sofina Foods demonstrates environmental commitment and KarbonKleen's continued ability to identify suitable clients in North America for our Carbon Emissions Reduction Technology."

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology along with their proprietary HydraLytica™ Telematics, a means of monitoring in real time, fuel and (GHG) emissions savings designed for the tracking of future Carbon Credits for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website: www.dynaCERT.com.

READER ADVISORY

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance of achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; the uncertainty of the emerging hydrogen economy; including the hydrogen economy moving at a pace not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

