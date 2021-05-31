DynaCERT Announces Appointment Of Stephen Kukucha To Its Board Of Directors

dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) (" dynaCERT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Stephen Kukucha to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Stephen adds numerous and significant new strengths to dynaCERT's dedicated team in many aspects of our Carbon Emission Reduction Technology ("HydraGEN™ Technology").

Hydrogen Economy Leaders Collaborating

dynaCERT's Board of Directors is fully committed to maintaining a Canadian leadership role in the new Hydrogen Economy while collaborating meaningfully with other top-ranked industry leaders, such as Stephen, to further supplement and broaden the marketability of the Company's clean-technology line of products currently available to the global market and to enhance our Company's optimal corporate governance.

Leadership of Hydrogen Technology

Stephen is an investor, lawyer and corporate advisor who brings over 20 years of knowledge, experience and achievements in the Hydrogen and Clean Technology Industry to his role as a Director of dynaCERT. Stephen is currently a partner at PacBridge Partners ( www.pacbridgepartners.com) which provides early-stage and growth capital to companies seeking to build and scale their business, including environmental technology.

Stephen has served on numerous industry boards throughout his career in Clean Technology and the New Hydrogen Economy. In Canada, he served as Vice-Chair, Fuel Cells Canada and Chair, Canadian Transportation Fuel Cell Alliance. Stephen is also a Board Member of Sustainable Development Technology Canada, SDTC, which is funded by the Canadian Federal government and invests in Clean Technology in Canada.

As well, Stephen led the External Affairs Group at Ballard Power Systems and co-founded both a renewable power company and two strategic advisory firms.

In the United States, Stephen served on the Steering Team & Planning Committee of the California Fuel Cell Partnership and was a Member of the Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Advisory Panel of the US Department of Energy, Director of the National Hydrogen Association (U.S.) and also a Director of the US Fuel Cells Council.

Stephen Kukucha, new director of dynaCERT, stated, "The advanced technology of dynaCERT presents a significant opportunity for substantial, near term benefits for both adopters and the environment. I look forward to introducing dynaCERT 's innovative HydraGEN™ Technology solutions and products to leaders in the Logistics, Transportation, Trucking, Rail and Marine Industries. dynaCERT 's technology, software and product solutions can be difference makers as both leading companies and governments work to find solutions to a net-zero economy."

Jim Payne, CEO of dynaCERT, stated, "I warmly welcome Stephen who brings to dynaCERT the high profile, the applauded stimulus and his unwavering dedication to prominently supplement our sales and marketing penetration. It is a great honour of dynaCERT 's Board of Directors to work side by side with a proficient and highly respected Canadian industry authority such as Stephen. This great distinction is backed by our commitment at dynaCERT to constantly improve and drive our devoted team with the utmost industry doyens who share our corporate mission and corporate culture. We all look forward to our noteworthy association together in the weeks, months and years to come as we continue to grow and expand our technology for today and into the future of the new Hydrogen Economy."

The Company also announces today the resignation of former board member Elliot Strashin and thanks him for his numerous years of service on the Board of Directors of the Company. Elliot continues as loyal shareholder and a strategic co-owner of a newly active dynaCERT dealer focussing on sales of dynaCERT's Clean Technology innovations in the significant mining industry of China featuring the heavy-duty C-Series of dynaCER T's line of HydraGEN™ Technology and commences as a consultant to dynaCERT, thereby continuing to provide global insight and international reach on a planetary scale . Yesterday, the Company also issued, in its customary annual grant, 7,850,000 five-year stock options to its employees, consultants, officers and directors at an exercise price of fifty cents.

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website: www.dynaCERT.com.

READER ADVISORY

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance of achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; the uncertainty of the emerging hydrogen economy; including the hydrogen economy moving at a pace not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

On Behalf of the Board

M urray James Payne, CEO

