Dynabook Reveals New Featherlight Laptops Equipped With 11th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors And Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynabook Americas, Inc. (formerly Toshiba America Client Solutions, Inc.), today announced two new laptops weighing less than one kilogram 1 - the Portégé® X30W-J and Portégé® X30L-J. Both laptops will feature the 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processor and Intel® Iris® X e graphics engine to deliver speed, efficiency and discrete-level graphics. The Portégé X30W-J is part of Intel's Project Athena innovation program and targeted for design verification to utilize the Intel® Evo™ platform badge.

"The launch of the Intel® Evo™ platform is a significant milestone for the industry and embodies our own commitment to the evolution of device innovation to meet the requirements of the modern mobile professional," said Philip Osako, vice president, marketing and engineering, Dynabook Americas, Inc. "The Portégé X30W-J and Portégé X30L-J are great examples of our shared philosophies to provide users with everything professionals need for uninterrupted productivity, creativity and collaboration."

Portégé X30W-JWeighing in at less than one kilogram, the gravity-defying Portégé X30W-J is a heavyweight in performance and features. This ultralight 2-in-1 convertible laptop provides the premium benefits of a laptop with the agility of a tablet. Meeting and exceeding the new standards for modern computing, the Portégé X30W-J brings together best-in-class performance, graphics, responsiveness and battery life in a stylish Mystic Blue magnesium design. Protected by Corning® Gorilla® Glass, the high-brightness, anti-glare 13.3-inch Sharp IGZO display 2 allows this modern 2-in-1 convertible laptop to deliver a multitude of viewing angles in a variety of settings. The Portégé X30W-J comes with Wi-Fi® 6 3 (Gig+) and Thunderbolt™ 4 certified USB Type-C ports for the best in high-speed connectivity and fast data transfer capabilities. The Portégé X30W-J is the ultimate balance of performance, functionality and weight.

"The Portégé X30W-J showcases how our Intel® Core™ processor technology and experiential innovations with Project Athena, coupled with Dynabook's expertise in mobile computing have resulted in a dynamic business-class laptop," said Josh Newman, vice president, Client Computing Group, Intel. "Our 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors with Intel® Iris® X e deliver industry leading performance and uncompromising experiences that ambitious, mobile professionals demand.

Portégé X30L-JThe hyper-light Portégé X30L-J proves less truly is more - more performance, features and security. With a compact magnesium chassis weighing under 900 grams 1, this thin and light laptop provides effortless mobility with unparalleled durability. Featuring an energy-efficient, thin-bezel 13.3-inch Sharp IGZO display 2, the Portégé® X30L-J offers vibrant visuals and impressive battery life. Connecting with the Portégé X30L is also hyper fast, with Wi-Fi 6 3 (Gig+) delivering gigabit wireless speeds and Thunderbolt™ 4 certified USB Type-C ports that transfer data faster than ever. Powered with all-day battery life, the Portégé X30L is perfect for mobile professionals.

Both the Portégé X30W-J and Portégé X30L-J meet Microsoft's Windows 10 Secured-core PC 4 requirements and add to Dynabook's growing collection of highly secure laptops. These two new laptops are equipped with a robust combination of next-level hardware, software and identity protection - including enterprise-grade encryption and authentication using biometrics - to enhance resistance to current and future cyber threats.

The Portégé X30W-J and Portégé X30L-J are designed, engineered and rigorously tested in dedicated Dynabook facilities to deliver greater peace of mind and reliability. Both laptops are also engineered to pass MIL-STD-810G standard testing methodologies for strength and durability. Dynabook conducts Highly Accelerated Life Test (HALT) and other stress tests across the chassis, hinge, keyboard and ports of these laptops to deliver the perfect blend of rigidity and flexibility within these super lightweight designs.

The company will offer featured configurations of both laptops or users can customize the laptop's processor, memory, storage, screen and security options via the company's BTO program. These laptops will be available at us.dynabook.com or from the company's network of resellers in the fourth quarter of 2020. Pricing for both the Portégé X30W-J and Portégé X30L-J will be released closer to availability.

