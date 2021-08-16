Dynabook Americas Names James Robbins New General Manager And President

Robbins Brings 25 Years of Sales and Channel Expertise to Dynabook and Plans to Implement a "Channel First and Channel Best" Strategy for the Growing Mobility Business

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynabook Americas, Inc., formerly Toshiba PC Company, today announced the appointment of James Robbins to General Manager and President of the organization. Robbins brings to Dynabook 25 years of strategic sales leadership at major Fortune 500 organizations, such as Apple, Panasonic and Toshiba and has generated multi-billion-dollar revenue increases during his career.

"I am excited to be part of Dynabook and help build on the organization's 35 years of mobile innovation and industry leadership," said James Robbins, general manager & president, Dynabook Americas. "Throughout my career, I have built successful businesses and looking to grow Dynabook's overall business via a 'Channel First and Channel Best' strategy. The team, programs and our Tecra, Portégé and Satellite Pro products are second to none and present a tremendous opportunity for growth."

Prior to joining Dynabook, Robbins spent eight years with Apple holding multiple executive leadership roles such as the Worldwide Small Business Sales & Strategy leader and U.S. Sales Director - Reseller Channel. During his time with Apple, Robbins led the organization's Worldwide Small Business sales and strategy in over 100 countries, which influenced $4 billion in revenue growth in three years. He also oversaw Apple's Commercial Channel business establishing Apple as a strong presence in the channel and seeing the business grow to several billion dollars during his tenure.

While at Panasonic, Robbins managed the channel business for its Toughbook line of rugged laptops as well as displays and projectors. During his time there he helped diversify the Panasonic business from primarily public sector to helping establish a growing enterprise business. Robbins began his career with Toshiba and spent 11 years as part of the company's sales organization. His tenure with Toshiba was highlighted by growing the company's yearly channel revenue by $105 million.

"We are thrilled to welcome James Robbins back to Dynabook Americas as our new General Manager and President," said Tono Takayuki, senior vice president, Dynabook Americas, Inc. "James' track record of implementing successful, growth centric sales and channel strategies is a game changer for Dynabook and has sparked a level of excitement with our channel partners."

