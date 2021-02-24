Dymic Digital Joins The Bitcoin Revolution

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dymic Digital, a leading digital marketing agency, has recently announced the integration and adoption of Bitcoin into their day-to-day operations. The announcement comes on the heels of nearly a year of significant disruptions in the internet marketing industry throughout the United States and around the world, brought on by the global pandemic and subsequent shifts in how people live and work.

"The pandemic has accelerated the digital change in consumer behavior and skyrocketed demand for new business websites that can be both purchased with Bitcoin, and transitionally accept cryptocurrency payments after development," said CEO, Dennis Kirwan. "Plus, with the popularity of cryptocurrency continuing to flourish, many of our clients find it more convenient now to pay for their services using Bitcoin."

Dymic Digital has been widely praised for their expeditious adoption of cutting-edge digital marketing solutions, which has made them highly sought-after domestically and internationally by businesses of all sizes. Their latest embrace of cryptocurrency allows Dymic the opportunity to expand access to their services to more people and organizations than ever before. In addition, the incorporation of Bitcoin mitigates many roadblocks associated with traditional forms of currency, including fees, issues with exchange rates, and excessive wait times.

"Adding Bitcoin to the mix was an easy decision," added Mr. Kirwan. "Our whole business model is built upon helping our clients find true and lasting success in the digital realm, and right now Bitcoin is a big part of that process."

Since its inception in the late 2000s, Bitcoin has since emerged as the symbol of cryptocurrency for many tech-savvy investors and consumers around the globe. Each year the utilization of Bitcoin in digital environments grows more prevalent. Dymic is excited to harness the power of cryptocurrency to facilitate the design and execution of effective websites, branding, and the integration of digital marketing campaigns across numerous platforms. For more information visit www.dymic.com or call (818) 309-2871 to speak to a live representative.

About Dymic Digital

Based in Thousand Oaks, California, Dymic Digital is a global strategic advertising and creative agency providing integrated marketing solutions aligning brands with modern consumers by creating hyper-relevant, incisive messaging on multiple media channels. Their new agency model provides a single source for organizations to design, build, and run technology-driven campaigns that prepare them for the future. Dymic empowers business leaders to rethink sales and marketing strategies, ensure a more robust digital future, and emerge stronger for the next normal.

