Dycom Announces Authorization Of A New $100 Million Stock Repurchase Program

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) - Get Report today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a new $100 million program to repurchase shares of Dycom's outstanding common stock. Repurchases under the new program are authorized to be made over the next eighteen (18) months in open market purchases or privately-negotiated transactions, including pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 plan. The exact timing and amount of repurchases will depend on market conditions and other factors. The repurchase program does not obligate Dycom to acquire any particular amount of common stock, and may be suspended or discontinued at any time. As of August 26, 2020, the Company had 31,839,247 shares of common stock outstanding, excluding the dilutive effect of stock options and unvested restricted stock.

About Dycom Industries, Inc.Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States. These services include program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities. For more information, visit https://dycomind.com.

