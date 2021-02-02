DXC Technology Statement

As previously announced, on January 6, 2021, DXC Technology (DXC) - Get Report ("DXC") received an unsolicited, preliminary and non-binding proposal from Atos SE. Prior to receiving the proposal, DXC had no knowledge of any interest from Atos.

Consistent with its fiduciary duties, the DXC Board of Directors carefully evaluated the proposal, together with its financial and legal advisors. The offer was determined to be inadequate and lacking certainty in light of the value the Board believes DXC can create on a standalone basis by executing our transformation journey.

After sharing certain high-level information in order to help Atos understand why the Board believes the proposal undervalued DXC, Atos and DXC today agreed to discontinue further discussions.

DXC remains confident in its transformation journey focused on delivering for our people, customers, and shareholders. In our third quarter, we exceeded our guidance on revenues, adjusted EBIT margin, and non-GAAP diluted EPS, as well as achieved a book-to-bill of greater than 1.0x. We look forward to sharing the details of our third quarter results on Thursday, February 4, 2021.

DXC Technology (DXC) - Get Report helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. With decades of driving innovation, the world's largest companies trust DXC to provide services across the Enterprise Technology Stack to deliver new levels of performance, competitiveness and customer experiences. Learn more about the DXC story and our focus on people, customers and operational execution at www.dxc.technology.

