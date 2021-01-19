Dwelo Launches Self Touring To Transform Multifamily Leasing From End To End

DRAPER, Utah, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dwelo, the leading provider of smart technology solutions purpose-built for apartments, in partnership with Pynwheel, the leader in multifamily tour technology, is excited to launch Dwelo Self Touring.

For more information about self touring, visit info.dwelo.com/self-touring .

With Dwelo Self Touring, owners, property managers, and leasing agents can seamlessly capture more prospects, allow them to tour in their preferred way at their preferred time, and ultimately close more leases with less effort. Dwelo Self Touring enables higher conversions at lower costs, driving faster lease-ups for new developments and overall higher occupancy rates for existing assets.

Dwelo Self Touring communities receive end-to-end capabilities including:

Sidewalk to Sofa Access - Prospects can navigate your full community, including common areas and amenities

Secure Touring - Built-in ID Verification ensures managers know who is on the property and that they are safe to be there

Leasing Plugin - Enable prospects to schedule a tour right from your website

Leasing Agent Insights - A portal for leasing agents gives them key data on how the prospects spent their time and attention, giving them a leg up on closing the deal

Property Management Integrations - Integrations with most property management platforms eliminate extra effort

Dwelo's World-Class Support - Setup, managed and supported by DweloCare

"We at Dwelo are thrilled to be partnering with Pynwheel on the most complete and secure self touring solution on the market today. With great features and ease of use for prospects and with smart insights on tour patterns for leasing agents, Dwelo's tightly integrated self-tour solution will allow owners to safely enable contactless and after-hours tours, accelerating leasing and capturing all available prospects at a time when every lease counts. And, of course, access from sidewalk to sofa for this solution is built on top of Dwelo's reliable and highly secure smart device management platform and, like all our products, backed by our best-in-class support." - Mike Rovito, CEO at Dwelo

"This partnership creates a very exciting opportunity to offer the multifamily industry the best possible self-tour experience, and it couldn't come at a better time. We've been very successful at creating the best app complete with way-finding, content, user tools, and a portal for leasing agents. Combining that functionality with Dwelo's secure controlled access solutions and white glove support will make things much easier for properties and prospects alike." - Jennifer Cyphers, CEO at Pynwheel

About Dwelo

Dwelo is a Smart Device Management (SDM) platform built to increase multifamily owners' Net Operating Income. With Dwelo's SDM platform, smart devices decrease operating costs and increase operating income in multifamily communities. Dwelo has earned the trust of over 80 ownership groups nationwide by solving their problems and delivering on our commitments. Visit dwelo.com for more information.

About Pynwheel

Pynwheel (pynwheel.com) is a privately-held marketing technology company in Denver, Colorado founded in April 2012 by Jennifer Cyphers, formerly Founder/President of Engrain (fka Multifamily Edge) and Director of ApartmentGuide.com. Pynwheel's suite of SaaS products for the Multifamily industry includes a touchscreen application and complementary iOS application to facilitate on-site sales; interactive property maps that can be added to property marketing websites; and a mobile application that allows prospective residents to take self-guided property tours. Pynwheel innovation makes buying and leasing homes easier for thousands of prospective residents across the United States.

Contact: Bradley Davis bdavis@dwelo.com

