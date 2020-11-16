DW Healthcare Partners Announces Investment In CareXM

PARK CITY, Utah, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DW Healthcare Partners ("DWHP"), a healthcare-focused private equity firm, announced today an investment in CareXM, a provider of virtual care and patient engagement solutions for post-acute and non-acute healthcare providers. CareXM is one of three investments in DWHP's fifth fund.

CareXM's patient engagement platform and virtual care offerings, including clinical nurse triage, are used by home health and hospice providers, physician practices, hospitals, and many other care providers across the United States. All services are HIPAA-compliant, available 24/7, and can be integrated with providers' existing electronic medical record and scheduling platforms.

"CareXM's partnership with DW Healthcare Partners has proven to be an ideal fit. As we enter our next stage of development, our healthcare technology and services will further transform the patient and caregiver experience" said CEO, Tim Smokoff. "Since their involvement with our company, we have been able to take a more proactive approach in addressing patient and client needs through our platform. The end result is a faster, more personal care experience for the patient, the caregiver, and the healthcare staff."

"The world has evolved rapidly in the last year and CareXM's mission could not be more relevant," said Doug Schillinger, Managing Director at DWHP. "The CareXM platform improves a provider's ability to serve and communicate with patients remotely, while offering 24/7 clinical overflow support. We are excited to work with a company that is helping elevate the patient experience through innovative virtual health technology."

About DW Healthcare Partners

DW Healthcare Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. The firm manages over $1.43 billion in committed capital and invests in leading healthcare companies with proven management teams. DW Healthcare Partners is led by seasoned healthcare executives with more than 120 years of combined industry experience. The firm provides the capital, strategic guidance, and acquisition expertise to help mid-stage companies realize their growth potential. For more information, please visit: www.dwhp.com.

