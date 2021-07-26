Dvm360® Welcomes Four New Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) Members

CRANBURY, N.J., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- dvm360 ®, the No. 1 multimedia platform in the veterinary industry, has added four new partners to its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program.

dvm360® works with its affiliates to share information and highlight the diverse veterinary communities they support.

"We are very excited to announce the addition of new SAP partners," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of dvm360 ®. "With their collaboration, dvm360 ® will further develop its reach within the veterinary space. Each of these organizations has established itself within the industry, making for outstanding new partners to our media-content provider. We are looking forward to our upcoming initiatives."

The new partners are:

The American Association of Feline Practitioners (AAFP) improves the health and welfare of cats by supporting high standards of practice, continuing education, and evidence-based medicine. As a trusted leader in the veterinary community, the AAFP has a long-standing reputation and track record for facilitating high standards, including the Cat Friendly Practice® and certificate programs, guidelines for practice excellence, and educational resources.

improves the health and welfare of cats by supporting high standards of practice, continuing education, and evidence-based medicine. As a trusted leader in the veterinary community, the AAFP has a long-standing reputation and track record for facilitating high standards, including the Cat Friendly Practice® and certificate programs, guidelines for practice excellence, and educational resources. BluePearl Specialty + Emergency Pet Hospital is a national provider of advanced veterinary care, serving more than one million pets each year. Founded in 1996, BluePearl Pet Hospital is currently one of the largest specialty and emergency veterinary practices in the United States . BluePearl has more than 100 hospitals in 29 states that together employ 7,000+ associates, including 1,330+ veterinarians, 1,600+ veterinary technicians, and 4,100+ other professionals.

is a national provider of advanced veterinary care, serving more than one million pets each year. Founded in 1996, BluePearl Pet Hospital is currently one of the largest specialty and emergency veterinary practices in . BluePearl has more than 100 hospitals in 29 states that together employ 7,000+ associates, including 1,330+ veterinarians, 1,600+ veterinary technicians, and 4,100+ other professionals. Fear Free provides online education to veterinary professionals, pet professionals, animal welfare communities, and pet owners. The certification programs offered by Fear Free focus on emotional wellbeing, enrichment, and the reduction of fear, anxiety, and stress in pets. To date, more than 100,000 veterinary and pet professionals from over 50 countries have registered for Fear Free education.

provides online education to veterinary professionals, pet professionals, animal welfare communities, and pet owners. The certification programs offered by Fear Free focus on emotional wellbeing, enrichment, and the reduction of fear, anxiety, and stress in pets. To date, more than 100,000 veterinary and pet professionals from over 50 countries have registered for Fear Free education. Vetahead is an immersive online experience that provides the opportunity to learn from the world's top specialists in zoological medicine, also known as exotic animal medicine. At Vetahead, each course is developed by the instructors and guided toward general practitioners, veterinary students, and professionals.

The SAP program provides partnering advocacy organizations, medical associations, and veterinary schools with international and national reach and visibility. Through the program, dvm360 ® fosters collaboration and an open exchange of information among trusted veterinary practitioners for the benefit of the profession. dvm360 ® works with its affiliates to share information and highlight the diverse veterinary communities they support.

For a full list of dvm360 SAP partners, click here.

About dvm360 ®

The leading media-content provider in the veterinary market, dvm360® has been in operation for more than 50 years. It provides readers with top-of-the-line digital and print content that focuses on every aspect of a veterinary professional's life. In addition, dvm360® hosts continuing education conferences that offer a 360-degree educational engagement experience for veterinary professionals. dvm360 ® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

dvm360 ® Media Contact Alyssa Scarpaci, 609-716-7777 ascarpaci@mjhlifesciences.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dvm360-welcomes-four-new-strategic-alliance-partnership-sap-members-301341185.html

SOURCE dvm360®