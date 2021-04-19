Dvm360® And Banfield Pet Hospital® Partner To Host Second Virtual Recruitment Event

CRANBURY, N.J., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- dvm360®, the No. 1 multimedia platform in the veterinary industry, in partnership with Banfield Pet Hospital®, are pleased to announce they will be hosting a second free virtual veterinary recruitment event on Thursday, April 29, from 3 to 6 p.m. EST.

"We are once again proud to partner with Banfield to host our very own career fair," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, the parent company of dvm360®. "This is an amazing opportunity to connect our readers with the greater veterinarian community and well-respected employers like Banfield who are looking to hire. Throughout the event, our attendees will be able to network with our expert guest speakers, get industry exposure and gain the confidence to help them land their dream job."

During this one-day event, current students, recent graduates, experienced veterinarians or veterinary support staff members will have the chance to participate in four live interactive Q&A presentations. Topics range from interview best practices, tips and tricks, résumé writing, understanding the importance of diversity and inclusion in the veterinary workplace and much more. Attendees will also have the opportunity to connect and network with Banfield associates.

dvm360®'s chief veterinary officer, Adam Christman, D.V.M., MBA,will moderate the following sessions:

Get the Job You Want!

Health and Well-being When It Matters Most

Make an Impact in Your Community

Why Inclusion & Diversity Matter in the Workplace

"We're excited and always looking to connect with talented veterinarians, credentialed veterinary technicians, and our future veterinary professionals of tomorrow," added Sindy Vasquez, director of talent acquisition of Banfield.

About dvm360®The leading media-content provider in the veterinary market, dvm360® has been in operation for more than 50 years. It provides readers with top-of-the-line digital and print content that focuses on every aspect of a veterinary professional's life. In addition, dvm360® hosts continuing education (CE) conferences that provide a 360-degree educational engagement experience for veterinary professionals. These conferences include several Fetch dvm360® conferences and the Atlantic Coast Veterinary Conference®, CE events that have been a staple in the veterinary community for decades. dvm360® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About Banfield Pet Hospital ®Banfield Pet Hospital was founded in Portland, Ore. in 1955 and today is a pioneer in preventive veterinary care with more than 1,000 general veterinary hospitals in 42 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and Mexico. More than 3,600 Banfield veterinarians are committed to providing high-quality veterinary care to over three million pets annually. Banfield collects data from each of these visits in the U.S.'s largest electronic veterinary health records system. Our goal is to be here for pets, people and society. As part of the Mars Veterinary Health family of practices, Banfield is committed to its purpose—A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS®—because pets make a better world for us. Press seeking additional information are invited to call the Media Hotline: (888) 355-0595.

