DVIGear Introduces Wildcat™ 4K HDMI CAT6 Extender

MARIETTA, Ga., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DVIGear, a leading manufacturer of digital connectivity products, has introduced the model DVI-7570 Wildcat ™, the first in a new family of HDMI extenders that delivers high performance at a remarkably low price point.

Engineered for ValueDVIGear Wildcat™ Extenders utilize new technology that enables them to extend HDMI signals for a fraction of the cost of other twisted pair extenders. This is achieved using visually lossless compression that allows resolutions of 3840 x 2160 /60p (4:4:4) to be extended as far as 30 meters (98 ft.) over a single CAT6A cable. Resolutions up to 3840 x 2160 /30p (4:4:4) can be extended to 70 meters (230 ft.)

Easy to IntegrateThe DVI-7570 supports HDMI 2.0, is HDCP 2.2 compliant and supports bi-directional Power-over-Cable (POC), giving integrators and system designers the flexibility to power the extender set at either end of the signal chain. The extenders occupy a minimal amount of space and can easily be concealed thanks to an ultra-compact metal case, which includes all required mounting hardware for a seamless, low-profile installation.

Feature-Rich Connections The Wildcat Extender includes a buffered HDMI Loop Output for a local HDMI display on the transmitter unit. The receiver unit includes de-embedded Analog and Digital (TOSLINK) audio outputs to facilitate connections to an external audio system.

All these features, together with the Wildcat Extender's exceptional performance and price, make it the ideal solution for cost-sensitive applications that demand high quality HDMI signal distribution. System designers working with academic spaces, houses of worship and small-to-mid-size presentation venues will find outstanding value in this product. The DVI-7570 Wildcat Extender is available for immediate delivery and has a suggested retail price of only $160.00 per set.

About DVIGearFounded in 1999, DVIGear is a leading supplier of Digital Connectivity Solutions for a wide range of professional display applications. Located in Marietta, Georgia, USA, DVIGear offers an extensive portfolio of high-performance digital video distribution products, including: DisplayNet AV-over-IP distribution systems, Switchers, Splitters, Extenders, Converters, Scalers, MultiViewers and HyperLight active optical cables. For more information, visit DVIGear.com and DisplayNet.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

