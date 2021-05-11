DVIGear Introduces HyperLight Mini DisplayPort 1.4 Cables

MARIETTA, Ga., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DVIGear, a leading manufacturer of digital connectivity products, has introduced the latest member of its growing family of HyperLight ® Active Optical Cables (AOC) that supports both full-size and Mini DisplayPort connections. These cables enable the extension of DisplayPort 1.4 signals with aggregate data rates up to 32.4 Gbps. (HBR3) and are HDCP 1.4 / 2.2 compliant. They support resolutions of up to 8K / 30Hz (4:4:4) for cable lengths of up to 50 meters (164 ft.) and 4K / 60Hz (4:4:4) for cables of up to 100 meters (328 ft.).

Ideal for all DisplayPort Applications These new HyperLight cables are equipped with Mini DisplayPort connectors at both ends of the cable, providing direct connection to both Mini-DP sources and displays without the need for any intermediary adaptors or dongles. Each cable also includes a set of detachable docking plugs that enable direct connection to full-size DisplayPort devices at either side of the cable. A locking pin is included to prevent inadvertent disconnection of the docking plugs from the cable.

Field Proven Reliability HyperLight cables are designed for use in mission critical applications where image quality and long-term reliability are paramount. With an MTBF of greater than 150,000 hours (> 17 years) and an in-field failure rate of less than 0.1%, these cables deliver unbeatable reliability in any application. The high-speed DisplayPort signals are transmitted over four optical fibers, which make them immune to interference from environmental noise. The optical transmission path provides a very low RFI / EMI profile, which allows the cables to be installed in sensitive applications with strict security requirements. The cables draw power from the connected DisplayPort source, eliminating the need for an external power supply. These features make the cables ideally suited for applications that require ultra-high resolution DisplayPort signals to be extended over long cable runs up to 100 meters (328 ft.) with flawless image quality.

Easy to Install, Even in Plenum Spaces Constructed using a hybrid design of 4x POF (Polyfluorinated Optical Fiber) and 6x copper wires, HyperLight cables are plenum rated, rugged yet lightweight and highly flexible, with a minimum bend radius of just two millimeters. To minimize cable diameter during installation, the full-size DisplayPort docking plugs may be detached, revealing the cable's cross-sectional area that measures just 8x13 millimeters. These features, plus an optional pulling sleeve, make the cables easy to install even in narrow conduits or in plenum air spaces.

About DVIGearFounded in 1999, DVIGear is a leading supplier of Digital Connectivity Solutions for a wide range of professional display applications. Located in Marietta, Georgia, USA, DVIGear offers an extensive portfolio of high-performance digital video distribution products, including: DisplayNet AV-over-IP distribution systems, Switchers, Splitters, Extenders, Converters, Scalers, MultiViewers and HyperLight active optical cables. For more information, visit DVIGear.com and DisplayNet.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

DVIGear, DVIGear & Design, DisplayNet, DisplayNet & Design, HyperLight and HyperLight & Design are registered trademarks of DVIGear, Inc. and may not be used without the prior written permission of DVIGear, Inc . SDVoE is a trademark of the SDVoE Alliance . © 202 1 DVIGear, Inc . All Rights Reserved.

Contact: Matthew Pulsipher / +1.770.421.6699 / Sales@DVIGear.com DVIGear Logo • HyperLight Logo • HyperLight Mini DisplayPort 1.4 Cables

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dvigear-introduces-hyperlight-mini-displayport-1-4-cables-301288932.html

SOURCE DVIGEAR, INC.