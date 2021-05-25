Dutch Bros And Its Customers Raise More Than $1.9M To Help End ALS

GRANTS PASS, Ore., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, May 14, Dutch Bros and its customers raised a record breaking $1.9 million during its 15th annual Drink One for Dane day. The funds will be donated to the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), the leading non-profit organization in ALS research, care, advocacy, educational and professional programming.

"All of us at MDA are incredibly grateful to the leadership of Travis Boersma and Katie Hutchinson at Dutch Bros for rallying the support of their community to truly come together with our families, researchers, medical teams, staff and Board of Directors on May 14, to create a movement to find a cure to end this devastating disease, ALS," said Donald S. Wood, Ph.D, President and CEO of MDA. "The amount of awareness, and funds raised is essential at this critical moment when so much progress and momentum is underway with clinical trials for people diagnosed with ALS, and it brings so much hope for cures in the near future," he continued.

Drink One for Dane began after Dutch Bros co-founder, Dane Boersma, was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). While Dane passed away in 2009, his fight to end ALS continues through his family and the Dutch Bros' annual giveback, Drink One for Dane. The Boersma family and Dutch Bros started Drink One for Dane as a way to increase awareness of the disease, raise support for those affected, and to support research to find treatments and cures for ALS.

"There aren't enough words to describe how grateful I am to the customers who came out to support Drink One for Dane," said Travis Boersma, co-founder of Dutch Bros. "This day holds a special place in my heart. It's so humbling to see our customers, broistas, operators and franchisees come together to make a difference in the lives of everyone impacted by ALS."

To date, Dutch Bros has raised more than $10.3 million to support MDA's ALS-designated multidisciplinary care centers for patients, as well as to fund research for a cause and cure.

"We're incredibly grateful for how our communities rally around Drink One for Dane day," said Katie Hutchinson, vice president of philanthropy at Dutch Bros Coffee. "We couldn't continue the fight to help end ALS without the support of our amazing customers."

About Dutch Bros Dutch Bros Coffee is a drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. Headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma, it's now sharing the "Dutch Luv" with more than 450 locations in 11 states. Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, a private-label Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Its rich, proprietary coffee blend is handcrafted from start to finish.

In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local franchisees, the company donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year.

About the Muscular Dystrophy Association For 70 years, the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) has been committed to transforming the lives of people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. We do this through innovations in science and innovations in care . As the largest source of funding for neuromuscular disease research outside of the federal government, MDA has committed more than $1 billion since our inception to accelerate the discovery of therapies and cures. Research we have supported is directly linked to life-changing therapies across multiple neuromuscular diseases. MDA's MOVR is the first and only data hub that aggregates clinical, genetic, and patient-reported data for multiple neuromuscular diseases to improve health outcomes and accelerate drug development. MDA supports the largest network of multidisciplinary clinics providing best-in-class care at more than 150 of the nation's top medical institutions. Our Resource Center serves the community with one-on-one specialized support, and we offer educational conferences, events, and materials for families and healthcare providers. MDA Advocacy supports equal access for our community, and each year thousands of children and young adults learn vital life skills and gain independence at summer camp and through recreational programs, at no cost to families. During the COVID-19 pandemic, MDA continues to produce virtual events and programming to support our community when in-person events and activities are not possible. MDA's COVID-19 guidelines and virtual events are posted at mda.org/COVID19 . For more information, visit mda.org .

