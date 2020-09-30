DustPhotonics Unveils 400G Base QSFP-DD DR4 Optical Transceiver For High-Speed Datacenter Interconnects

MODI'IN, Israel, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DustPhotonics, a high-performance optical modules supplier enabling next generation optics, today announced the introduction of the QSFP-DD DR4 transceiver module, designed to support high-performance 400 Gbps coherent transmission in a pluggable form factor for high-speed networks and intra-data center interconnect. The solution accommodates the increasing bandwidth demands of hyperscale data centers.

The QSFP-DD form factor provides an 8-lane electrical interface, increasing bandwidth, channel capacity and port density. The module converts 8 channels of 50Gb/s (PAM4) electrical input data to 4 channels of parallel optical signals, each capable of 100Gb/s operation for an aggregate data rate of up to 400Gb/s.

DustPhotonics suite of products, including the new DR4 module, is based on its proprietary optical alignment technology that automates alignment for tighter integration, lower power dissipation, and improved product yield, significantly reducing total cost of ownership. The QSFP-DD DR4 is specifically designed for very low Bit Error Ratios (BER) of 1E-15, supporting data transmission rates up to 400Gbps for lengths up to 2000m and is compliant with the latest CMIS4 management interface and QSFP-DD Multi-Source Agreement standards.

"Our new DR4 module enables data centers and high-performance computing environments to address growing needs for higher bandwidth and speeds at the lowest cost and power per gigabit on the market," said Anthony Musto, SVP of Sales and Marketing at DustPhotonics. "The innovative optical packaging design results in improved sensitivity and more efficient coupling, making it a valued addition to our suite of transceivers that are capable of delivering up to four-times the reliability over competing products."

The 400GbE QSFP-DD DR4 module will be commercially available in Q4 2020. For more information on DustPhotonics' optical transceiver and active optical cable (AOC) solutions, visit DustPhotonics.com.

About DustPhotonics:

DustPhotonics, headquartered in Modi'in, Israel, with offices in Cupertino, California; designs, builds, and markets high performance optical transceivers, Active Optical Cables (AOC) and future Silicon Photonics scalable solutions for enterprise data centers, high performance computing, and hyperscale cloud markets. DustPhotonics innovative optical packaging and manufacturing technologies enable scalability, reduced power consumption, increased reliability, and superior module performance for short to mid-range optical communications. DustPhotonics' Silicon Photonics technology combined with next generation patented laser and fiber packaging technology overcomes the limitations of copper interconnects for 400Gbps and beyond data rates. For additional information, please visit www.dustphotonics.com.

Press Contact: Anthony MustoSVP Sales & Marketing Anthony.musto@dustphotonics.com+1-908-797-8090

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dustphotonics-unveils-400g-base-qsfp-dd-dr4-optical-transceiver-for-high-speed-datacenter-interconnects-301141963.html

SOURCE DustPhotonics