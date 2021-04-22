Dustin Zubke Named Georgia Transmission Corp. Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer

TUCKER, Ga., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dustin Zubke has been selected to serve as senior vice president and chief financial officer (CFO) of Georgia Transmission Corp.

TUCKER, Ga., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dustin Zubke has been selected to serve as senior vice president and chief financial officer (CFO) of Georgia Transmission Corp. The position was vacated by Barbara Hampton following her promotion to president and CEO earlier this year.

Zubke joins the Tucker-based electric transmission cooperative after serving as CFO of East River Electric Power Cooperative in Madison, South Dakota. The generation and transmission cooperative delivers power to 25 member systems, serving consumers throughout eastern South Dakota and western Minnesota. Prior to his time at East River, Zubke held various positions of increasing responsibility at CoBank, one of the largest private providers of credit to the U.S. rural economy. The cooperative bank provides financial services to agribusiness, rural infrastructure and Farm Credit customers in all 50 states.

At Georgia Transmission, Zubke will provide leadership and strategic oversight to the cooperative's finances, including a 2021 capital budget of $226.1 million. Additionally, he will serve on the cooperative's leadership team.

"We are excited to welcome Dustin to Georgia Transmission," said President and CEO Barbara Hampton. "You always want to hire people that you feel will be better in the job than you were, and I feel that we've accomplished that with the selection of Dustin. I look forward to the contribution that his experience and insight will bring to our team."

Zubke earned a Bachelor of Business Administration with a concentration in finance from the University of Denver.

About Georgia TransmissionGeorgia Transmission Corp., a not-for-profit cooperative owned by 38 Electric Membership Corporations (EMCs), owns more than 3,500 miles of high-voltage transmission lines and more than 760 substations. These facilities deliver power to Georgia's EMCs, providing electricity to more than 4.3 million Georgians. For more information, visit gatrans.com.

