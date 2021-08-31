Duquesne Light Company Investing In New Technology To Enhance Grid Capacity And Reliance

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its commitment to deliver safe, reliable and affordable service to its 600,000-plus customers, Duquesne Light Company (DLC) recently partnered with LineVision to install no-contact sensors on several transmission towers across DLC's service territory. The pilot project, which began in July, uses real-time and forecasted dynamic line ratings to monitor transmission conductors and uncover additional grid capacity with the purpose of making service more resilient, efficient and affordable.

Earlier this year, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission proposed line rating guidelines to encourage utilities to use this ground-breaking technology. Data that's gathered from DLC's program will help address line congestion, assess line conditions and better determine when maintenance is required.

"This project is part of DLC's multi-year, $2.6 billion investment in innovative technologies that enable us to modernize the grid and continue meeting the energy demands of our customers. Overall, our goal is to provide affordable, reliable, safe and sustainable service, and this project hits all of those areas," said Josh Gould, director of innovation at DLC. "As one of the first electric utilities to use this technology, we can unlock greater capability on our existing transmission lines while also making it easier for more generation assets, including renewable energy, to be added to the grid. We are looking forward to the many benefits this project will bring to our customers and communities."

"Record-setting demand for energy and changing system dynamics are tasking utilities with the challenge of how to best maintain system reliability while simultaneously transitioning how we deliver power," added Jonathan Marmillo, vice president of product at LineVision and the company's co-founder. "DLC is at the forefront of innovative thinking on how to solve these issues, and we are delighted to work with its team on this important initiative."

Watch this brief video to learn more about the project.

About Duquesne Light CompanyDuquesne Light Company (DLC) is committed to more than keeping the lights on; it powers the moments in its customers' lives. As a next-generation energy company, DLC's 1,700-plus employees are dedicated to delivering reliable and safe energy to more than half a million customers in southwestern Pennsylvania. To learn more, visit DuquesneLight.com.

About LineVision LineVision provides electric utilities with the real-time monitoring and predictive analytics needed to secure the future of the grid. LineVision's patented non-contact sensors collect critical information to unlock additional capacity on existing lines, provide insight into conductor health and detect anomalies and risks. LineVision's platform is rapidly deployed at scale without the need for scheduled outages, live line work or specialized installation equipment. LineVision is helping our utility partners around the world lead the energy transition with enhanced grid flexibility, resilience and security. For more information, visit LineVisionInc.com.

