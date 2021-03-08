DuPont Announces Board Approval Of $1.5 Billion Share Buyback Program

WILMINGTON, Del., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (DD) - Get Report today announced that its Board of Directors approved a new $1.5 billion share buyback program which expires on June 30, 2022 ("2021 Share Buyback Program"). Under the 2021 Share Buyback Program, shares of the Company's common stock may be repurchased periodically in open market or privately negotiated transactions. The actual timing, manner, number, and value of shares repurchased under the program will be determined by management at its discretion and will depend on a number of factors, including the market price of DuPont's common stock, general market and economic conditions, applicable requirements, and other business considerations.

At December 31, 2020, the Company had remaining authorization under its existing stock buyback plan (the "2019 Share Buyback Program") to repurchase approximately $1 billion in shares of the Company's common stock. As discussed during its fourth quarter 2020 earnings call on February 9, 2021, the Company has resumed share repurchases under the 2019 Share Buyback Program and intends to complete the remaining $1 billion in repurchases prior to the June 1, 2021 expiration of the 2019 Share Buyback Program. After completion of the 2019 Share Buyback Program, the Company expects to repurchase shares under the 2021 Share Buyback Program, subject to management's discretion and the factors discussed above.

About DuPont

DuPont (DD) - Get Report is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "see," "will," "would," "target," and similar expressions and variations or negatives of these words.

On April 1, 2019, the Company completed the separation of the materials science business through the spin-off of Dow Inc., ("Dow") including Dow's subsidiary The Dow Chemical Company (the "Dow Distribution"). On June 1, 2019, the Company completed the separation of the agriculture business through the spin-off of Corteva, Inc. ("Corteva") including Corteva's subsidiary E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company ("EID"), (the "Corteva Distribution and together with the Dow Distribution, the "DWDP Distributions").

On February 1, 2021 the Company completed the divestiture of the Nutrition & Biosciences ("N&B") business to International Flavors & Fragrance Inc. ("IFF") in a Reverse Morris Trust transaction (the "N&B Transaction") that resulted in IFF issuing shares to DuPont stockholders.

On March 8, 2021, DuPont announced entry into a definitive agreement to acquire the Laird Performance Materials business, subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions, (the "proposed Laird PM Acquisition").

Forward-looking statements address matters that are, to varying degrees, uncertain and subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which that are beyond DuPont's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. Some of the important factors that could cause DuPont's actual results to differ materially from those projected in any such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) ability to achieve expectations regarding the timing, completion, integration, and accounting and tax treatments related to the proposed Laird PM Acquisition; (ii) the ability to achieve expected benefits, synergies and operating efficiencies in connection with the proposed Laird PM Acquisition within the expected time frames or at all or to successfully integrate the Laird Performance Materials business; (iii) ability to achieve anticipated tax treatments in connection with the N&B Transaction or the DWDP Distributions; (iv) changes in relevant tax and other laws; (v) indemnification of certain legacy liabilities of EID in connection with the Corteva Distribution; (vi) risks and costs related to the performance under and impact of the cost sharing arrangement by and between DuPont, Corteva and The Chemours Company related to future eligible PFAS costs; (vii) failure to effectively manage acquisitions, divestitures, alliances, joint ventures and other portfolio changes, including meeting conditions under the Letter Agreement entered in connection with the Corteva Distribution, related to the transfer of certain levels of assets and businesses; (viii) uncertainty as to the long-term value of DuPont common stock; (ix) risks and uncertainties related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and the responses thereto (such as voluntary and in some cases, mandatory quarantines as well as shut downs and other restrictions on travel and commercial, social and other activities) on DuPont's business, results of operations, access to sources of liquidity and financial condition which depend on highly uncertain and unpredictable future developments, including, but not limited to, the duration and spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, its severity, the actions to contain the virus or treat its impact, and how quickly and to what extent normal economic and operating conditions resume; and (x) other risks to DuPont's business, operations; each as further discussed in detail in and results of operations as discussed in DuPont's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Consequences of material differences in results as compared with those anticipated in the forward-looking statements could include, among other things, business or supply chain disruption, operational problems, financial loss, legal liability to third parties and similar risks, any of which could have a material adverse effect on DuPont's consolidated financial condition, results of operations, credit rating or liquidity. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. DuPont assumes no obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

