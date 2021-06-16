DuPage Medical Group And The South Bend Clinic Agree To Partnership To Expand Delivery Of Physician-Directed, Multi-Specialty Care

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPage Medical Group and The South Bend Clinic are pleased to announce that they have entered into a transformational agreement to further develop and expand on their multi-specialty clinical care...

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPage Medical Group and The South Bend Clinic are pleased to announce that they have entered into a transformational agreement to further develop and expand on their multi-specialty clinical care delivery organization that raises the standard for quality and excellence.

Both organizations are the largest physician-owned and directed organizations within their respective states - DuPage Medical Group in Illinois and The South Bend Clinic in Indiana. This historic partnership marks DuPage Medical Group's first collaboration across state lines.

Together the multi-specialty groups will create a hub for regional expansion that will increase access to affordable, patient-centric, physician-directed and coordinated care, while deepening investment in local services and programs that meet the health care needs of patients across Illinois and Indiana.

"This first-of-its-kind agreement will allow us to serve more patients and communities and address their needs by delivering the most progressive care possible," said Steve Nelson, CEO of DuPage Medical Group. "Our partnership with The South Bend Clinic builds on our purpose-driven vision to transform healthcare by creating new pipelines for collaboration that empowers our physicians and associates to reimagine the delivery of care."

DuPage Medical Group and The South Bend Clinic will strategically invest in transformational infrastructure and technology, expand in-network capabilities, advance progression to value-based care, and deliver on shared efforts to increase care access, education, service, and charitable giving to their local communities.

"We are excited about this transformative opportunity to partner with DuPage Medical Group to evolve and expand as an independent physician group and further our mission to provide high quality and affordable care options for our community," said Kelly Macken-Marble, CEO of The South Bend Clinic. "Together, we will drive increased collaboration and coordination that enhances the patient experience and helps ensure continued success and professional growth for our physicians and staff."

DuPage Medical Group will continue to be led by Steve Nelson as CEO and Dr. Paul Merrick as Clinical Board Chair. Kelly Macken-Marble will remain CEO of The South Bend Clinic and will join the DuPage Medical Group's Senior Management Team as regional CEO, focusing on additional growth opportunities. Dr. Brad Scott, Chair of The South Bend Clinical Board will continue in his leadership role. DuPage Medical Group, and The South Bend Clinic will have local clinical boards to oversee quality of care and clinical best practices, leveraging shared capabilities and infrastructure to create a consistent and distinctive patient experience across both organizations.

About DuPage Medical Group

Formed in 1999, DuPage Medical Group is the largest and most successful independent multi-specialty physician group in Illinois. Its success is steeped in the informed direction it receives through a physician-governed clinical board. DuPage Medical Group is led by experienced physicians and a senior management team that has decades of combined experience within healthcare and from diverse organizations outside of the industry. Through its distinctive model, the more than 700 physicians and 4500+ associates advance coordinated care and bring solutions to the healthcare eco-system, driving proactive and personalized health for patients.

About The South Bend Clinic

The South Bend Clinic is the largest physician-owned and led multi-specialty group practice in Indiana. The physicians at The South Bend Clinic work in a collaborative care environment where primary care physicians and specialists deliver integrated and coordinated patient care. Inspired by the Mayo Clinic's patient care model, South Bend surgeon Dr. Walter Baker and five other physician specialists founded The South Bend Clinic in 1916. Today The South Bend Clinic continues to provide care based on the core principles of their founders. With nearly 170 providers and 11 locations, The South Bend Clinic comprises nearly 30 different board certifications.

