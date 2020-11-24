Dunkin' Is Decking The Halls With Amazing Prizes For The Perks Of Cheersin' At Dunkin' Sweepstakes Available Exclusively In The New York Tri-State Area

DD Perks® Members will be entered to win Dunkin' Merch, Smart Tablets, Gaming Consoles, Dunkin' Gift Cards, Free Coffee, and more with every Signature Latte or Macchiato purchase throughout the holidays

CANTON, Mass., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Dunkin' is offering something extra sweet to pair with their seasonal Signature Lattes and Macchiatos - a chance to win a free flat screen TV, Bluetooth headphones, Dunkin' swag, and more. Starting today, Dunkin' is launching The Perks of Cheersin' at Dunkin' Sweepstakes - DD Perks ® members across the New York Tri-State Area* have the chance to win a variety of high-tech, fitness, foodie and home decorating prizes to make this holiday at home a bit more special.

30+ lucky DD Perks ® members who purchase a Signature Latte or Macchiato will be chosen at random to win a variety of ooh-worthy prizes, including smart tablets, gaming consoles, streaming gift cards, and more.

The Perks of Cheersin' at Dunkin' Sweepstakes will have an exciting new theme each week, featuring an array of in-demand gifts, Dunkin' Gift Cards, and devices that you'll need for the year ahead.

Foodie or At-Home Chef? Week one features a state-of-the-art air fryer and a $500 food delivery service gift card.

food delivery service gift card. Tech Guru? Weeks two and five offer gadgets galore including a gaming console, wireless earbuds and tablets.

Fitness Fanatic? Week three winners have a chance to win a high-tech massage gun and a $400 gift card to a luxury athleisure brand.

gift card to a luxury athleisure brand. Prefer Friday Night In? Win a $500 TV streaming gift card and $350 towards self-care goodies.

TV streaming gift card and towards self-care goodies. Home Makeover on the Wish List? This week has $1,200 worth of home décor and renovation gift cards.

The sweepstakes culminates with an amazing GRAND PRIZE worth $4,000 that includes a high-tech stationary bike, $500 food delivery service gift card, flat screen TV, free Dunkin' coffee for a whole YEAR, and more.

Entering is simple, if you aren't already a DD Perks ® member you can easily enroll in a few simple steps on the Dunkin' App or DDPerks.com . Then just head over to your local Dunkin' restaurant or open your Dunkin' app to order one of our deliciously festive Iced or Hot Signature Lattes and Macchiatos, including the Signature Peppermint Mocha Latte, bursting with peppermint mocha flavor and topped with whipped cream, mocha drizzle, and hot chocolate powder. As well as the Signature Gingerbread Latte, featuring a cozy gingerbread flavor topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cinnamon sugar for a little extra sweetness, as well as the always classic Signature Dunkin' Latte or Macchiato.

"Everyone deserves a little something extra special this year, and The Perks of Cheersin' at Dunkin' Sweepstakes gives our loyal DD Perks ® members around the New York Tri-State the chance to win amazing prizes throughout the holiday season, just by purchasing one of our delicious Signature Lattes or Macchiatos," says Marissa Miglietta, Dunkin' Field Marketing Manager for the New York Region "DD Perks ® is a great way to enjoy exclusive offers and we encourage everyone to sign up now to partake in this festive sweepstakes."

To take part in The Perks of Cheersin' at Dunkin Sweepstakes, DD Perks ® members can pay with an enrolled DD Card, scan their loyalty ID at checkout or order ahead with the Dunkin' App. DD Perks ® members earn five points for every dollar they spend on qualifying purchases at Dunkin'. Dunkin' gives its DD Perks ® members the ability to earn points for every eligible purchase no matter how they pay, including cash, credit, debit, or a Dunkin' gift card. Once a member accrues 200 points, they receive a free beverage reward for any size, redeemable at participating Dunkin' restaurants.

To learn more about Dunkin', visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin' blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog .

To enter without purchase, email DDPromos@advantagemarketingpartners.com . NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open to legal US residents, 18+, currently residing in one of the following states/counties: New York counties; Bronx, Dutchess, Kings, Nassau, New York, Orange, Putnam, Queens, Richmond, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester; New Jersey counties; Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren; and Connecticut counties; Fairfield. Sweepstakes begins at 12:00 AM ET on 11/23/2020 and ends at 11:59 PM ET on 12/31/2020. Void outside of the eligibility area and wherever prohibited. Each Signature Latte and Macchiato Purchase made via a DD Perks® transaction during the sweepstakes period results in one automatic entry into the sweepstakes. For entry without purchase, entry periods, odds of winning, and prize descriptions/restrictions see full rules at: DDSweeps.com/NY . Sponsor: Dunkin' Brands Inc.130 Royall St., Canton, MA 02021.

* New York Tri-State area include stores in the following counties: New York: Bronx, Dutchess, Kings, Nassau, New York, Orange, Putnam, Queens, Richmond, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, Westchester New Jersey: Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union, Warren Connecticut: Fairfield

