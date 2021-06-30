Dune Jewelry & Co. Launches Empowering New Line With A Global Twist

BOSTON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dune Jewelry & Co. ( www.dunejewelry.com) is the one and only Experiential Jewelry company famous for using sand and earth elements from thousands of memorable and iconic locations around the world. The company creates tangible and eternal reminders of life's most precious moments. Their newest bracelet collection called "The World is Yours," launches Wednesday, June 30 th.

"The World is Yours" handmade bracelet selection features sand from all seven continents: North America, Europe, Antarctica, Australia, South America, Africa and Asia. Fashioned in marine grade stainless steel that is recyclable, and never tarnishes or corrodes, the bracelets are available in three colors: gold, rose gold and silver. They will retail for $38, and are adjustable so one size fits all. (These offerings are not customizable.)

According to Dune's Founder & CEO Holly Daniels Christensen, "my inspiration was to connect humanity on every continent, person by person, soul by soul. I hope this is a reminder that the world is at your fingertips and we are all in this together. With love, passion, commitment and drive, you can manifest your dreams and make the world a better place."

Whether it's celebrating a new beginning, a new job, a fresh start, a graduation, or as a special gift of positive encouragement, "The World Is Yours" collection is a token which signifies anything is possible.

Donating is important to Dune and Christensen adds, "we always give back to important coastal and global causes, so ten percent of net proceeds of this collection will be donated to Friends of the Earth International." ( https://www.foei.org/)

About Dune Jewelry & Co.

Founded in 2010 by kitchen table entrepreneur and travel lover, Holly Daniels Christensen, Dune Jewelry & Co. creates fine Experiential Jewelry and Gifts using sand and earth elements from thousands of memorable locations around the globe. Choose from Dune's Sandbank which holds over 5,000 locales or you can send your own. All of Dune's patented designs are handmade in Dune's Boston studio using sand or elements from your favorite beach, golf course or ballpark, pressed flowers from a wedding or funeral, or soil from your favorite trail, the possibilities are endless! Dune's ocean inspired, unique custom and personalized collections are the perfect way to hold on to special moments forever allowing you to live for the moment, then take it with you. Their bespoke jewelry and gifts are the perfect time capsule for all of life's greatest moments. In 2018, Dune Jewelry ranked No. 2590 on Inc. Magazine's 37th annual Inc. 5000 list and Dune was named 2016 Small Business of the Year - Woman Owned, by the Small Business Association. Dune is proud to collaborate with incredible women in the entertainment industry including television host and supermodel, Camille Kostek as well as rising pop star Nicole Michelle, and New York stylist Dy'amond Breedlove. Dune ships to over 700 retail partners worldwide and offers a lifetime warranty and happiness guarantee on every design; plus, a portion of every purchase is proudly donated to important coastal and global causes.

