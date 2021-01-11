Dun & Bradstreet Completes Acquisition Of Bisnode, A Leading European Data & Analytics Business

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. ("Dun & Bradstreet" or the "Company") (DNB) , a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, through its subsidiary Dun & Bradstreet Holdings BV, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Bisnode Business Information Group AB ("Bisnode"), a leading European data and analytics firm and long-standing member of the Dun & Bradstreet Worldwide Network, for an enterprise value of 7.2B SEK. The transaction was closed with a combination of approximately $625 million net cash, and 6,237,089 newly issued shares of common stock of the Company in a private placement. Bisnode Belgium NV, a Belgian subsidiary of Bisnode, will remain under Ratos AB ownership.

"I want to welcome our Bisnode colleagues to the Dun & Bradstreet team. This acquisition represents a wonderful opportunity to strengthen our global portfolio and to bring together unique assets which enable us to better serve our current clients and future prospects," said Anthony Jabbour, Chief Executive Officer at Dun & Bradstreet. "The Bisnode territories include some of the most strategic countries in Europe and the combination of our data, analytics and solutions will allow us to bolster our international growth strategy. With these combined assets, we are well positioned to address the needs of clients seeking to grow their business, increase efficiencies and reduce their risk exposure."

This combination of leading and trusted brands will support businesses during a time in which the challenges of a disruptive macro environment have made data and analytical insights and shifts to digital business even more critical. The combined businesses, with nearly 250,000 clients collectively, will now be able to provide mission critical solutions to help clients monitor counterparty risk in order to minimize exposure, while at the same time extending credit and targeting prospect universes of trusted and solvent buyers.

"In Bisnode we found a team who shares our mission to help companies compete, grow and thrive. We at Dun & Bradstreet have been supportive of them as prior members of our Worldwide Network, and we are ready to take the next step in our journey together," said Neeraj Sahai, President of Dun & Bradstreet International. "We look forward to expanding into new, attractive mission-critical business areas and quickly expanding our Dun & Bradstreet solution offerings in the region consistent with our growth strategy. With the guidance of our newly formed International Strategic Advisory Board, we will hit the ground running to deliver for clients both current and prospective."

With the transaction close, Dun & Bradstreet has established an International Strategic Advisory Board, formed to support the Dun & Bradstreet International leadership team by providing strategic advice. The International Advisory Board is to be Chaired by Neeraj Sahai, with inclusion of Jonas Wiström, Chief Executive Officer for Ratos AB. Additional appointments to the Board will be announced later in the quarter.

The company will be providing 2021 guidance and the synergy plan for Bisnode at its fourth quarter earnings call.

About Dun & BradstreetDun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet's Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk, and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity.

Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding expectations, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on Dun & Bradstreet management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, them. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. Dun & Bradstreet undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The risks and uncertainties that forward-looking statements are subject to include, but are not limited to: (i) an outbreak of disease, global or localized health pandemic or epidemic, or the fear of such an event (such as the COVID-19 global pandemic), including the global economic uncertainty and measures taken in response; (ii) the short- and long-term effects of the COVID-19 global pandemic, including the pace of recovery or any future resurgence; (iii) our ability to implement and execute our strategic plans to transform the business; (iv) our ability to develop or sell solutions in a timely manner or maintain client relationships; (v) competition for our solutions; (vi) harm to our brand and reputation; (vii) unfavorable global economic conditions; (viii) risks associated with operating and expanding internationally; (ix) failure to prevent cybersecurity incidents or the perception that confidential information is not secure; (x) failure in the integrity of our data or systems; (xi) system failures and/or personnel disruptions, which could delay the delivery of our solutions to our clients; (xii) loss of access to data sources; (xiii) failure of our software vendors and network and cloud providers to perform as expected or if our relationship is terminated; (xiv) loss or diminution of one or more of our key clients, business partners or government contracts; (xv) dependence on strategic alliances, joint ventures and acquisitions to grow our business; (xvi) our ability to protect our intellectual property adequately or cost-effectively; (xvii) claims for intellectual property infringement; (xviii) interruptions, delays or outages to subscription or payment processing platforms; (xix) risks related to acquiring and integrating businesses, including Bisnode, and divestitures of existing businesses; (xx) our ability to retain members of the senior leadership team and attract and retain skilled employees; (xxi) compliance with governmental laws and regulations; (xxii) risks associated with our structure and status as a "controlled company;" and (xxiii) the other factors described under the headings "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and other sections of our final prospectus dated June 30, 2020 and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 2, 2020, in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020, and the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

