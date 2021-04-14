Dun & Bradstreet Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call; Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. ("Dun & Bradstreet") (NYSE:DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today announced the date for the release of its first quarter 2021 earnings and its participation in upcoming investor...

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. ("Dun & Bradstreet") (DNB) , a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today announced the date for the release of its first quarter 2021 earnings and its participation in upcoming investor conferences.

First Quarter 2021 Earnings

Dun & Bradstreet will release first quarter 2021 earnings before the market opens on May 5, 2021. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.

Those wishing to participate via the webcast should access the call through Dun & Bradstreet's Investor Relations website at https://investor.dnb.com. Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 833-350-1376 (USA) or 647-689-6655 (International) and enter the conference ID: 4595457. The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Dun & Bradstreet's Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 5, 2021, through May 12, 2021, by dialing 800-585-8367 (USA) or 416-621-4642 (International). The replay passcode will be 4595457.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

Throughout the second quarter of 2021, Bryan Hipsher, Dun & Bradstreet's Chief Financial Officer will:

Participate in the Credit Suisse eXtreme Services Virtual Conference on May 6, 2021.

Present at the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Virtual Conference on May 19, 2021.

Present at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services & FinTech / Info Services Virtual Conference on June 1, 2021.

A live webcast and replay of the presentations will be available through Dun & Bradstreet's Investor Relations website.

