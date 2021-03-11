Dumont JETS West Continues Its Growth On The West Coast

NEW CASTLE, Del., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dumont JETS West, the West Coast franchise of Dumont Aviation Group, Inc., is proud to announce the expansion of its operations in Southern California. Dumont has signed a lease to expand its footprint at John Wayne Airport (SNA) to hangar its managed charter aircraft and to better serve its aircraft owners and charter clients.

"Key to our growth is the ability to show aircraft owners and charter clients the wealth of support, convenience and efficiency we offer here in Southern California. With our expansion at SNA, our clients will benefit from the Dumont concierge level of 'high touch' service they experience in other parts of their lives, what one client affectionately referred to as 'refreshing first-class personal touch and attention,'" according to Tim Lomakin, Dumont JETS West's Director. "We're offering and delivering the level of service aircraft owners want and deserve," added Lomakin.

According to Joe Martin, Dumont's Chief Business Officer, "When you're an ARGUS Platinum rated operator like we are at Dumont, and you deliver the level of service that Tim is providing to our clients on the West Coast, growth is the natural consequence. Our Southern California base will continue to be a focus of our planned expansion."

Dumont JETS West's offices and hangar will be located at 361 Paularino Avenue, Hangar #20, Costa Mesa, California 92626. Mr. Lomakin can be reached by phone at 714-856-7255 or by email at tim.lomakin1@dumontaviation.com.

About DUMONT AVIATION GROUP

DUMONT AVIATION GROUP, INC. is a proven leader in executive and commercial jet aviation. Our team specializes in aircraft charter, management, sales, maintenance, and parts from our established FAA Part 135 and Part 145 operations in Allentown, PA; New Castle, DE; and Bloomington, IL; and from our offices in New Castle, Orlando, Nashville and Miami; and from the Santa Ana, California office of our west coast franchise Dumont JETS West. Dumont JETS is Dumont's premier aircraft sales, management and charter division serving clients throughout the country and internationally. Dumont MRO, the maintenance repair and overhaul division, delivers high-quality workmanship and unparalleled customer service from our three bases of operation. And Dumont PARTS, the aircraft parts division, provides customers with quick service and affordable and reliable aircraft parts backed with exceptional customer support from our PARTS team. Together, JETS, MRO and PARTS offer a premium turn-key solution for private aviation clients. Adventure begins here.

Contact Information: DUMONT JETS WEST Timothy Lomakin, Director tim.lomakin1@dumontaviation.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dumont-jets-west-continues-its-growth-on-the-west-coast-301245923.html

SOURCE Dumont Aviation Group, Inc.