Duluth Holdings Inc. To Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results On June 3

MOUNT HOREB, Wis., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duluth Holdings Inc. (dba, Duluth Trading Company) ("Duluth Trading") (DLTH) - Get Report, a lifestyle brand of men's and women's casual wear, workwear and accessories, today announced that it will report first quarter 2021 financial results before market on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 9:30 am Eastern Time, to discuss the results and answer questions.

Live conference call: 844-875-6915 (domestic) or 412-317-6711 (international)

Conference call replay available through June 17, 2021: 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international)

Replay access code: 10156187

Live and archived webcast: ir.duluthtrading.com

To expedite entry into the call and avoid waiting for a live operator, investors may pre-register at http://dpregister.com/10156187 and enter their contact information. Investors will then be issued a personalized phone number and pin to dial into the live conference call. The first quarter 2021 earnings release can be accessed at ir.duluthtrading.com before market on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

About Duluth Trading

Duluth Trading is a growing lifestyle brand for the Modern, Self-Reliant American. Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, we offer high quality, solution-based casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women who lead a hands-on lifestyle and who value a job well-done. We provide our customers an engaging and entertaining experience. Our marketing incorporates humor and storytelling that conveys the uniqueness of our products in a distinctive, fun way, and our products are sold exclusively through our content-rich website, catalogs, and "store like no other" retail locations. We are committed to outstanding customer service backed by our "No Bull Guarantee" - if it's not right, we'll fix it. Visit our website at www. duluthtrading.com.

