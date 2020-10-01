Duke Energy To Host Virtual Environmental, Social And Governance (ESG) Investor Day On Oct. 9

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy (DUK) - Get Report will host a virtual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) investor day from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.

Duke Energy Chair, President and CEO Lynn Good, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Steve Young and other members of the Duke Energy executive team will discuss how the company is building upon its ESG success to advance its long-term business strategy. They will also provide updates on the company's significant clean energy initiatives that will provide benefits to communities served by Duke Energy, and the expected positive impact to the company's long-term capital deployment plans.

The meeting webcast can be accessed at www.Duke-Energy.com/ESG. The presentation materials will be available at the site at 10 a.m. on Oct. 9. The webinar can also be accessed by dialing 800-458-4121 or 323-794-2093. The confirmation code is 933912. Please call 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. For those unable to view the live webcast, a replay will be available for 30 days by accessing the same link as listed above.

Duke Energy Duke Energy (DUK) - Get Report, a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 29,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities and 2,300 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit.

Duke Energy is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing the energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure unit's regulated utilities serve 7.8 million retail electric customers in six states: North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure unit distributes natural gas to 1.6 million customers in five states: North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The Duke Energy Renewables unit operates wind and solar generation facilities across the U.S., as well as energy storage and microgrid projects.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2020 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media contact: Neil Nissan 24-Hour: 800.559.3853

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duke-energy-to-host-virtual-environmental-social-and-governance-esg-investor-day-on-oct-9-301144217.html

SOURCE Duke Energy