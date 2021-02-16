Duke Energy Solar Generation Flourishes For Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy Florida is delivering on its commitment to provide cleaner, smarter energy solutions to benefit all Florida customers.

The company is investing an estimated $1 billion to construct or acquire a total of 700 megawatts of cost-effective solar power facilities from 2018 through 2022 in Florida and will more than quadruple the amount of in-service solar on the system over the next four years.

With the new year, the company has broken ground on two new solar sites, and it expects to complete both by the end of 2021:

The Duette Solar Power Plant will be built on approximately 520 acres in Manatee County , Fla. Once operational, the 74.5-MW facility will consist of approximately 227,000 single-axis tracking solar panels capable of producing enough electricity to power approximately 23,000 homes at peak production annually. Here are some photos of the Duette site.

The Charlie Creek Solar Power Plant will be built on 610 acres in Hardee County, Fla. The 74.9-MW facility will consist of approximately 235,000 single-axis tracking solar panels capable of producing enough electricity to power approximately 23,000 homes at peak production annually.

Two additional solar plants will be coming online in the spring:

The Twin Rivers Solar Power Plant was built on 460 acres in Hamilton County, Fla. The 74.9-MW facility consists of approximately 235,000 single-axis tracking solar panels. The panels track the movement of the sun and can produce enough electricity to power approximately 23,000 homes at peak production. Here is drone video of the Twin Rivers site.

Duke Energy Florida will complete the Santa Fe Solar Power Plant that is built on approximately 600 acres in Columbia County, Fla. The 74.9-MW plant will consist of approximately 235,000 single-axis tracking solar panels, which will produce enough carbon-free energy to power more than 23,000 average homes at peak production. Here is drone video of the Santa Fe site.

The company plans to begin construction on an additional solar facility by mid-year.

The Sandy Creek Solar Power Plant will be built on 625 acres in Bay County, Fla. As the county's first solar power plant, the facility will bring 74.9 MW of clean generation to the area and consist of approximately 220,000 single-axis tracking solar panels. The Sandy Creek Solar Power Plant is expected to be completed by spring 2022.

During construction, each solar project creates approximately 200 to 300 temporary jobs. Once operational, the plants will generate quiet, carbon free energy that will bring tax benefits to the counties. All five solar power plants will be owned, operated and maintained by Duke Energy Florida.

"Duke Energy Florida is delivering on what customers want: innovative, affordable and sustainable clean energy solutions," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida president. "We are committed to environmental stewardship and more fuel diversity. Customers can expect us to continue our expansion of solar energy for many years to come."

Duke Energy Florida is increasingly generating cleaner energy in Florida, with almost 300 MW of solar generation expected to be added in-service this year.

The company continues to encourage renewable investments within the state. In addition to developing our own solar projects, we work with other solar companies to acquire qualified projects they have explored and use a competitive process to select contractors, solar panels and project material suppliers. Through these methods, our solar power plants bring the greatest amount of dependable solar energy online for customers in the most efficient and economical way while creating more jobs in the solar and energy-related markets.

Over the next decade, the company will continue to make innovative and targeted investments in additional solar power plants, battery storage technology, shared solar, transportation electrification and a modernized power grid to help meet customers' needs for diverse, reliable energy solutions.

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns a diverse generation mix of natural gas, coal and renewables, providing about 10,200 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 1.8 million customers in a 13,000-square-mile service area Duke Energy (DUK) - Get Report, a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 30,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities, and 3,000 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit.

Duke Energy is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing the energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure unit's regulated utilities serve approximately 7.7 million retail electric customers in six states - North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure unit distributes natural gas to more than 1.6 million customers in five states - North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The Duke Energy Renewables unit operates wind and solar generation facilities across the U.S., as well as energy storage and microgrid projects.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2020 "World's Most Admired Companies" list, and Forbes' 2019 "America's Best Employers" list. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

