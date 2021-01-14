Duke Energy's Lynn Good Receives EEI's 'Distinguished Leadership Award' For Her Dedication And Service To The Electric Power Industry And Its Customers

WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lynn J. Good, chair, president, and CEO of Charlotte, N.C.-based Duke Energy, has been awarded the Edison Electric Institute's (EEI's) Distinguished Leadership Award. The award recognizes the commitments, contributions, and individual achievements of investor-owned electric company leaders, and recipients are chosen by their peers.

"Lynn is an extraordinary leader and visionary for the electric power industry. She has repeatedly demonstrated her unwavering commitment to the customers and communities Duke Energy serves, while also helping to position our industry for the future," said EEI President Tom Kuhn. "Lynn's advocacy on key policy issues has helped shape our industry's transition to a clean energy future, and it is a privilege and an honor to present her with this award."

Good served as EEI chairman from June 2018 to June 2019. Before becoming CEO of Duke Energy in 2013, Good served as Duke Energy's chief financial officer, and earlier led the company's commercial energy business during its initial development of renewable energy projects. She began her career in the electric power industry in 2003 with Cincinnati-based Cinergy, which merged with Duke Energy in 2006. Prior to 2003, Good was a partner at two international accounting firms, including a long career with Arthur Anderson.

Under Good's leadership, Duke Energy has embraced new technologies and smarter solutions to transform the company for the future. In 2017, Duke Energy unveiled a 10-year vision to build a smarter, more resilient energy grid and to deploy more clean energy. Last October, the company announced an extensive expansion of its clean energy and emissions reduction plans that will accelerate its deep carbon reductions, double its renewable energy portfolio by 2025, and help it achieve its goal of net-zero carbon emission by 2050.

"EEI's member companies are leading a clean energy transformation, and it is important to recognize the progress that already has been made to deploy clean energy and reduce emissions," said EEI Chairman Ben Fowke, chairman and CEO of Minneapolis-based Xcel Energy. "As a champion for our industry, Lynn leads by example, working closely with regulators, policy makers, and other key stakeholders to develop a clear path forward to ensure customers continue to have access to affordable, reliable, and clean energy."

As EEI chairman, Good also focused on enhancing the customer experience.

"Under Lynn's leadership, EEI's member companies worked together to identify new and innovative ways to transform the customer experience," said Pat Vincent-Collawn, chairman, president, and CEO of Albuquerque, N.M.-based PNM Resources. "We focused on the continuation and enhancement of our customer operations and customer engagement programs to better tailor energy solutions to meet the unique needs of our diverse customers."

Vincent-Collawn received EEI's Distinguished Leadership Award in 2019.

"Lynn's ability to build consensus around complicated issues and her commitment to enhancing customer engagement have paid dividends to our entire industry," said Dominion Energy Executive Chairman Tom Farrell. "Under Lynn's leadership, Duke Energy accelerated its clean energy goals last year, while continuing to deliver reliable energy throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. That is leading by example, and I congratulate Lynn on this well-deserved award."

Farrell received EEI's Distinguished Leadership Award in 2013.

Good currently serves on the boards of directors for Boeing, the Institute of Nuclear Power Operations, the World Association of Nuclear Operators, the Business Roundtable, and myFutureNC. She also serves on the advisory council of the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art in Charlotte.

Good holds Bachelor of Science degrees in systems analysis and accounting from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

EEI is the association that represents all U.S. investor-owned electric companies. Our members provide electricity for 220 million Americans, and operate in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The electric power industry supports more than 7 million jobs in communities across the United States. In addition to our U.S. members, EEI has more than 60 international electric companies, with operations in more than 90 countries, as International Members, and hundreds of industry suppliers and related organizations as Associate Members. Organized in 1933, EEI provides public policy leadership, strategic business intelligence, and essential conferences and forums.

