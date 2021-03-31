Duke Energy Responds To North Carolina Utilities Commission's Decision On Duke Energy Carolinas' 2019 Rate Request

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy issued the following statement in response to today's order by the North Carolina Utilities Commission (NCUC) on the rate adjustment request made by Duke Energy Carolinas on Sept. 30, 2019.

Duke Energy worked with the NCUC, the North Carolina Public Staff, and other groups last spring to postpone the rate case proceedings due to the pandemic.

The company has taken numerous additional steps over the past year to support customers through suspension of disconnections, flexible payment arrangements and more than $20 million in charitable giving across the state.

The full NCUC order can be found here.

Duke Energy statementWe are currently evaluating the North Carolina Utilities Commission's order on Duke Energy Carolinas' 2019 rate request and will determine the exact impacts on customer rates in the coming weeks, which will remain below the national average even after new rates go into effect. Our investments over the past several years have helped transition the state to cleaner energy sources, while keeping energy affordable and reliable for customers. Additionally, we continue to take significant steps in response to the pandemic to support

We are pleased with the NCUC's approval of the settlement agreements reached with more than 10 diverse customer and environmental groups as a part of this transparent and thorough process. The result is a decision that balances the needs of customers and the company.

Highlights of the NCUC's order include:

Approves settlement with the Attorney General, N.C. Public Staff and Sierra Club, reducing the amount of coal ash management costs recovered in customer rates and providing clarity on coal ash in North Carolina for the next decade.

and Sierra Club, reducing the amount of coal ash management costs recovered in customer rates and providing clarity on coal ash in for the next decade. Approves settlement with 10 diverse stakeholders for future grid improvements to strengthen the grid, improve reliability and enable more renewable energy. These costs will be evaluated in future rate requests. Also approves a Climate Risk & Resilience Working Group to assess impacts of climate change to distribution and transmission infrastructure.

Eliminates direct debit and credit card bill-paying fees for residential customers and adopts company's proposal on broad stakeholder workshops to evaluate rate design and additional regulatory programs and protections for low-income customers, including a potential income-qualified energy efficiency pilot program.

Duke Energy shareholders will contribute $6 million over two years to the Helping Home Fund to provide energy- and cost-saving measures to North Carolina customers, and $5 million over two years to the Duke Energy Carolinas Share the Warmth program to provide billing assistance to low-income customers.

