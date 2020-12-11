Duke Energy Responds To N.C. Supreme Court Ruling On Coal Ash Costs

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy issued the following statement in response to today's ruling by the North Carolina Supreme Court in a case regarding a 2018 North Carolina Utilities Commission order that had addressed costs associated with coal ash management and safe basin closure:

"The N.C. Supreme Court's decision is a positive step forward by affirming that our coal ash management practices are a prudent part of supplying customers with reliable electricity. We are pleased that the court affirmed the North Carolina Utilities Commission's decision that it is appropriate to recover these costs.

"It's important to note that electric rates in North Carolina remain below the national average, and we work hard every day to keep rates as low as possible.

"We continue to agree with the commission's rejection of the Public Staff's cost-sharing approach in several previous rate case orders, and we look forward to the commission providing more details regarding the basis for its decision on the single issue remanded to it, pursuant to the court's opinion."

