Duke Energy Provides $40,000 To Aid Texans During Recovery From Historic Winter Weather Events

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Duke Energy Foundation has awarded two Duke Energy Renewables grants in the amount of $20,000 each to Feeding Texas and the American Red Cross of Central and South Texas.

These funds will provide support services, including food, water, shelter and other necessary resources to Texans who have experienced rolling blackouts, drinking water advisories and historically low temperatures caused by the recent polar vortex that impacted the state.

"Texans have endured many challenges over the last several weeks, from gas shortages, water advisories, access to food and rolling blackouts," said Chris Fallon, president of Duke Energy Renewables. "We value our community partners and are comforted to know that our contributions are helping improve access to community resources and services for the citizens of Texas, particularly during this time of need."

Thousands of Texans sought relief at local shelters and obtained services, including water, ready-to-eat meals and emergency supplies supported through the American Red Cross of Central and South Texas, and will continue to do so as recovery efforts from the winter storms continue.

"Duke Energy and the American Red Cross have been partnering to serve communities for over a century. The American Red Cross of Central and South Texas is very grateful to Duke Energy for their gift. Through their support much needed supplies, including blankets, cots and meals will be provided to those in need," said Sunny Howard, Regional Chief Development Officer, The American Red Cross of Central and South Texas.

Feeding Texas is also playing a key role in supporting the needs of Texans, particularly as the area and its citizens recover from the recent winter storm blast. The funds provided by Duke Energy to Feeding Texas will provide over 200,000 meals to Texas citizens.

"The pandemic already pushed more Texans than ever to access food assistance from food banks. But the need is even higher as we strive to help Texas families recover from the impact of the recent winter storms," said Celia Cole, chief executive officer at Feeding Texas. "We are grateful for Duke Energy's support in helping Texas food banks keep their communities nourished through this crisis."

The Feeding Texas network consists of 21 food banks serving all 254 counties in the state.

Texas is home to over 50% of Duke Energy Renewables' solar, wind and storage assets. Currently, it operates nearly 1,500 MW of wind, 500 MW of solar and a 36 MW battery storage facility, which are managed by nearly 100 employees based in the state.

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation contributes more than $30 million annually in charitable gifts and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars. More information about the Foundation and its Powerful Communities program can be found at duke-energy.com/foundation.

Duke Energy Renewables

Duke Energy Renewables, a nonregulated unit of Duke Energy, operates wind and solar generation facilities across the U.S., with a total electric capacity of 3,000 megawatts. Duke Energy is one of the nation's top renewable energy providers - on track to own or purchase 8,000 megawatts of wind, solar and biomass energy by 2020. The power is sold to electric utilities, electric cooperatives, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. The unit also operates energy storage and microgrid projects. Visit Duke Energy Renewables for more information.

Duke Energy (DUK) - Get Report, a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 30,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities, in addition to Duke Energy Renewables' capacity.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2019 "World's Most Admired Companies" list, and Forbes' 2019 "America's Best Employers" list. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

