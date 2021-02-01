Duke Energy Named One Of Fortune's 'World's Most Admired Companies' For Fourth Consecutive Year

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy's (DUK) - Get Report commitment to helping customers through the Covid pandemic while also advancing a robust clean energy transformation kept the company among Fortune magazine's 2021 list of the World's Most Admired Companies for the fourth year in a row. Duke Energy was ranked 7 th among gas and electric utilities.

"We're grateful to receive this recognition on behalf of our talented team of nearly 30,000 employees who work every day delivering a smarter and cleaner energy future to our customers," said Lynn Good, Duke Energy's chair, president and CEO. "To deliver on our vision to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, we're transforming and reshaping our company, from how we generate power and transform our fleet to the role we play in society. Even in this uncertain time, our teammates have worked tirelessly to ensure customers receive the value and experience they expect."

In determining the industry rankings, executives, directors and industry analysts are independently surveyed and companies are rated on nine attributes: innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment, quality of products/services and global competitiveness.

Recent company performance highlights

Delivering value to customers - Duke Energy's 7.7 million electric customers continue to benefit from rates below the national average, while also receiving strong reliability. The company prioritizes low rates even as it executes on its five-year, $58 billion capital plan.

- Duke Energy's 7.7 million electric customers continue to benefit from rates below the national average, while also receiving strong reliability. The company prioritizes low rates even as it executes on its five-year, capital plan. Combating climate change - Since 2005, Duke Energy has reduced its carbon emissions by 39%. The company is on track to reduce its carbon emissions by at least 50% by 2030 and attain its goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Last year, the company also released a goal of net-zero methane emissions across our local gas distribution companies by 2030.

- Since 2005, Duke Energy has reduced its carbon emissions by 39%. The company is on track to reduce its carbon emissions by at least 50% by 2030 and attain its goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Last year, the company also released a goal of net-zero methane emissions across our local gas distribution companies by 2030. Investing in renewable energy - Duke Energy is one of the top 10 owners of wind and solar in the U.S. Since 2007, the company has grown its renewable generation portfolio and now has more than 8,000 megawatts (MW) of wind, solar and biomass capacity owned or under contract. The company plans to double its renewables portfolio over the next five years. By 2030, the regulated renewables capacity will at least triple.

- Duke Energy is one of the top 10 owners of wind and solar in the U.S. Since 2007, the company has grown its renewable generation portfolio and now has more than 8,000 megawatts (MW) of wind, solar and biomass capacity owned or under contract. The company plans to double its renewables portfolio over the next five years. By 2030, the regulated renewables capacity will at least triple. Powering communities through COVID-19- Last year, Duke Energy was one of the first utilities to proactively suspend disconnections for nonpayment for customers and waive payment fees. The company continues to engage with customers to offer them flexible billing arrangements. Duke Energy and its foundation donated more than $8 million to various relief organizations to help support communities in need during the pandemic.

About Duke EnergyDuke Energy (DUK) - Get Report, a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 30,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities, and 3,000 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit.

Duke Energy is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing the energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure unit's regulated utilities serve approximately 7.7 million retail electric customers in six states - North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure unit distributes natural gas to more than 1.6 million customers in five states - North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The Duke Energy Renewables unit operates wind and solar generation facilities across the U.S., as well as energy storage and microgrid projects.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2020 "World's Most Admired Companies" list, and Forbes' 2019 "America's Best Employers" list. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

