Duke Energy Foundation Awards $150,000 To Indiana Natural Resources Foundation For New Features At Ravinia State Forest

PLAINFIELD, Ind., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Duke Energy Foundation has awarded a $150,000 grant to the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation (INRF) for new features and upgrades at Ravinia State Forest in Morgan County, near Paragon, Ind.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) state forest encompasses 1,500 acres of rolling hills and valleys.

Projects include improvements to three parking lots, two new shelter houses featuring electric service and running water, signage and drainage improvements to the trail system, and the addition of picnic tables and grills, among other features.

"Duke Energy has a long, proud history of partnering with the DNR and we are pleased to be an early supporter of Indiana's newest recreational site," said Stan Pinegar, Duke Energy state president for Indiana.

"Duke Energy is a wonderful partner to the DNR and the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation," said Jody Kress, INRF executive director. "Their support is helping create better public access during a time of increased need for safe outdoor recreation opportunities."

"Ravinia has been an important part of our Hoosier heritage and history for the last 120 years," said Dan Bortner, director at the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. "This incredibly generous gift by the Duke Energy Foundation will greatly assist the INRF in their work to preserve our natural legacy and create new opportunities for future generations to make memories and find inspiration."

The new projects at the state forest are scheduled to begin in spring 2021 with completion scheduled for summer 2022.

Duke Energy Indiana

Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy (DUK) - Get Report, provides about 6,600 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 850,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana's largest electric supplier.

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation contributes more than more than $2 million in Indiana annually in charitable gifts, and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars. More information about the Foundation and its Powerful Communities program can be found at duke-energy.com/foundation.

