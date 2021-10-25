Duke Energy Announces Dividend Payments To Shareholders

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy (DUK) - Get Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Report today declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.985. This dividend is payable on Dec. 16, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business Nov. 12, 2021.

The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Series A preferred stock of $359.375 per share payable on Dec. 16, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business Nov. 12, 2021. This is equivalent to $0.359375 per depositary share.

Duke Energy has paid a cash dividend on its common stock for 95 consecutive years.

Duke Energy (DUK) - Get Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Report, a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 7.9 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 51,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,500 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy strategy to create a smarter energy future for its customers and communities - with goals of at least a 50 percent carbon reduction by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The company is a top U.S. renewable energy provider, on track to own or purchase 16,000 megawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2025. The company also is investing in major electric grid upgrades and expanded battery storage, and exploring zero-emitting power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2021 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

