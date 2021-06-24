Dude, Seriously Launches The World's First Hot Sauce Vending Machine Premiering At The Oakley Kitchen.

CINCINNATI, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dude, Seriously LLC, the company that created the multi award-winning "Dude, Seriously Hot Sauce," launches the world's first hot sauce vending machine. The company plans to roll out over 100 hot sauce vending machines to all major cities across the country with the first machine debuting at the Oakley Kitchen. This new Cincinnati food and drink destination is making local reachable, featuring 8 new restaurant concepts, a cocktail bar and bottle shop, a local market, and event space conceptualized by the Campfire Foods Group.

Tyler Martin, CEO at Campfire Foods stated that "We are excited to feature the world's first hot sauce vending machine at the Oakley Kitchen. Campfire foods is an innovator in the local food ecosystem and the Dude, Seriously Hot Sauce Vending Machine is not only a unique concept that aligns with our creative values, but it also gives our customers access to over 35 of the best local and national hot sauces."

The Dude, Seriously Hot Sauce Vending Machines offer a variety of hot sauces "…so no hot sauce lover gets left out. If you like a mild, we have you covered. And if you want to sweat we can make that happen too," says Kai Schneider, CEO of Dude, Seriously LLC.

The Dude, Seriously Hot Sauce Vending Machine offers full 5oz glass hot sauce bottles through a soft touch delivery process. The machine provides a variety of selections, including heat and flavor profiles to match taste and mood, so consumers are sure to get the perfect bottle of sauce. The entire top row of the machine prominently features the award-winning Dude, Seriously Hot Sauce. The second row features the top 9 national brands. The third and fourth rows feature 18 of Ohio's best hot sauces organized by heat level. The last row features your classic hot sauces such as Tabasco and Cholula.

Schneider thought of the idea in March of 2020. "I was considering opening my own store, but when the pandemic hit, I began to rethink retail. People deserve a hassle-free experience with minimal risk of exposure and the vending machine supplies that and so much more."

