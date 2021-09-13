Duck Creek Technologies Welcomes Marketing Industry Veteran Jeff Winter To Its Executive Team As Chief Marketing Officer

Boston, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT) announced today that experienced strategic marketing executive Jeff Winter has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. Winter will be responsible for developing and executing the company's global marketing strategy, including brand expansion, pipeline generation, product marketing, and customer marketing, reporting to CEO Michael Jackowski and joining Duck Creek's Executive Committee.

"I believe that the combination of a strong culture, the right values, talented employees, and a focus on results will always create outstanding results, and I saw all of that right away at Duck Creek," said Winter. "The company's success has been incredible to see, and I'm very excited to help Duck Creek continue its trajectory in my role as we continue to work with our customers and partners to define the new standard in P&C insurance."

Winter joins Duck Creek from Rocket Software, a global leader in the mainframe and legacy platform space, where he served as Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Winter rebuilt and transformed the marketing function and was responsible for driving brand awareness, building pipeline, and increasing customer retention and engagement. Under his leadership, Rocket doubled brand awareness, helped grow top line revenue through lead generation programs, established a strategic marketing model with their lead partner, IBM, and created a customer retention platform helping to drive the highest net promoter score in the company's history.

Prior to that, Winter was the Divisional Chief Marketing Officer and Global Vice President for a Pitney Bowes software and data business. He also spent ten years at SAP in a variety of marketing leadership positions, as well as five years at IBM working across both marketing and strategy roles.

"Duck Creek has established our place as a SaaS leader in the P&C insurance industry, and as we move forward with our growth plans and seek to capitalize on opportunities, we need a known leader in marketing on our executive team to help us drive forward through this exciting future," said Jackowski. "Jeff's knowledge and experience are without compare, and his combination of skill and intuition make him a perfect choice to lead our corporate marketing department. We're thrilled to have him join our team."

About Duck Creek Technologies:

Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT) is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and General insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company's enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek's functionally rich solutions are available on a stand-alone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit duckcreek.com.

