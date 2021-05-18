Duck Creek Technologies Announces Game-Changing Customer Stories And Keynote Addresses To Be Revealed At Upcoming VFormation Live Virtual Event

List of firms to present detailed accounts of their digital journeys to include headline-grabbing businesses AIG, The Hartford Insurance Group, Hollard Insurance, UPC/Skyway Technologies, and more

Boston, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT) revealed today the marquee insurance businesses and dynamic speakers who will be presenting keynote speeches this year at vFormation LIVE, Duck Creek's flagship virtual event. The event will be held June 9th - 10th and registration is now open.

Duck Creek CEO Michael Jackowski will open the event with an eye-opening look at the new standard in P&C insurance. Jackowski will explore the market trends driving this new standard, the barriers insurance businesses are encountering that are holding back their growth and ability to deliver true value to their customers, and what kind of business will spearhead the next wave of growth in our industry.

Following Jackowski's keynote address, Strategy Meets Action's Partner Karen Furtado will speak with Brian Pierz, VP of Personal Lines, IT for The Hartford Insurance Group and Naima Aman, UX Senior Director at Duck Creek Technologies about product and technology considerations when deploying modern digital experience for external users. Creating a market-leading digital experience is more than just building an appealing user interface; now more than ever before, delivering the ultimate digital experience for insurance customers is one of the top priorities for P&C carriers, and this panel will delve into the tools and techniques carriers need to distinguish themselves in a highly competitive market.

Later in the afternoon, bestselling author, consultant, and disruptive technology specialist Geoffrey Moore will address the changing nature of insurance in a keynote address focused on digital transformation taking its place as the "new normal" in P&C insurance and the ways in which its impact is felt.

Technology adoption follows a predictable path, from initial wins with the early adopters to a "crossing the chasm" phase where the focus is on a few, challenging, high-impact use cases, to an increasingly accelerating mass adoption as it takes its place as the new normal. This puts huge pressure on established industries with long-standing commitments to prior generations of technology. Moore will describe the forces at work here and explain how established enterprises can organize to meet the challenges involved and compete effectively in an age of disruption.

Later, we will explore speed of light implementation across global markets in an engaging keynote discussion. During this session, Shaji Sethu, Managing Director for APAC at Duck Creek Technologies will be joined by Michael Medway, Programme Manager at Hollard Australia and Sanjay Rai, Global Head A&H Application Development and Management at American International Group (Japan), to delve into the magical reality and challenges of fostering fast implementation in today's international general insurance market.

Fresh off of a resounding success, Chris Griffith, President of Skyway Technologies and CIO of UPC Insurance will share his insights-driven approach to optimizing customer experiences and gaining a competitive advantage. Digitally-enabled, UPC Insurance provides customers with faster intake of first notice of loss (FNOL), touchless claims handling, enhanced payment capabilities including digital payments, and improved customer service on its self-service channels.

Dozens more sessions will be available for you to learn about real-world success stories, the true meaning of the new standard in insurance, and the tools you need to achieve it. Again, registration is open now, so save your seat for vFormation Live at vformation.duckcreek.com.

