Ducati Ends The First Quarter Of 2021 With Significant Growth And An Excellent Order Portfolio

BOLOGNA, Italy, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ducati concludes the first quarter of 2021 positively, continuing the upward trend that began in the second half of 2020. The Italian motorcycle manufacturer delivered 12,803 bikes from January to March, recording an increase in sales of +33% compared to the same period in 2020. Sales are also up 2% compared to the first quarter of 2019, the last reference year not impacted by the pandemic.

Claudio Domenicali, Ducati CEO: " The performance in the first months of 2021 is certainly very positive. Motorcycles delivered to customers in the first quarter of the year grew not only compared to 2020, already impacted by Covid, but also compared to 2019. Even more remarkable is the size of the order portfolio (motorcycles to be delivered) at the end of the quarter, which is the best-ever, with an extraordinary 93% growth compared to 2020 and +135% compared to 2019. Enthusiasts are appreciating the 2021 range and the family of Ducatisti is expanding. The global market situation is positive in the world of two wheels, while the supply and transport sectors are much more complex, with delivery delays and a shortage of various raw materials. This makes it difficult to satisfy all the demand from our passionate customers, but at Ducati we are strongly motivated to do everything we can to reduce the inconvenience caused by this situation. I want to thank all the women and men who, in Borgo Panigale and in our subsidiaries around the world, are working with great commitment in this period of high seasonality."

In the first quarter of 2021, Italy confirmed its position as the main market for Ducati with 2,354 motorcycles delivered, followed by the USA with 1,723 and Germany with 1,275 units. The Ducati Scrambler 800 range is the best performing in the quarter, while the Multistrada V4 is the model most delivered to customers, followed by the Streetfighter V4.

