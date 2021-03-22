DTP Selects StayNTouch For Cloud PMS & Contactless Technology

BETHESDA, Md., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DTP, a Las Vegas real estate firm, has selected StayNTouch Cloud PMS and Contactless Check-in solutions, for its Downtowner and Oasis at Gold Spike boutique hotel properties.

DTP has invested over $350 million to revitalize downtown Las Vegas into a vibrant, connected, and sustainable urban core by supporting small business, community-led initiatives, arts, and culture. DTP chose StayNTouch Cloud PMS & Contactless Check-in solutions to facilitate a seamless and more connected guest experience.

Patrik Balint, Regional Manager of Revenue Management at DTP explains, "Guests want options, and they want service and communication on their terms. While our previous PMS could handle "transactions," it wasn't meeting the needs of our more technologically savvy guests and wasn't pushing our service culture to a higher level. StayNTouch allows our Front Desk team to focus on the guest, and not be distracted by the administrative process of checking someone in."

Michael Heflin, Chief Revenue Officer of StayNTouch says, "StayNTouch shares DTP's commitment to guest-centric hospitality. With an intuitive UI and robust features, our cloud PMS coupled with self-service check-in, enables hoteliers to focus on serving their guests, rather than being constrained by their PMS."

About StayNTouch

StayNTouch provides a fully cloud and mobile hotel property management system (PMS) that enables hotels to raise service levels, drive revenues, reduce costs, and ultimately captivate their guests. Backed by a team of professionals with deep roots in the hospitality industry, StayNTouch is a trusted partner to many forward-thinking hotels and resorts, including the TWA Hotel, First Hotels, Conscious Hotels, Margaritaville, Valencia Hotel Group, and Modus Hotels.

About DTP Companies

Formerly conceptualized as "Downtown Project" in 2012, DTP Companies is the expanded product 'beyond the project' of an all-encompassing $350 million revitalization effort funded by the late Tony Hsieh, former CEO of Zappos, focused on Downtown Las Vegas (DTLV)— inspiring people to live, work, and play through cultivating environments that encourage creativity, discovery, and WOW experiences.

DTP is dedicated to helping revitalize part of downtown Las Vegas through investment in small businesses; tech startups; real estate and development; and arts, culture, and education. Now in its eighth year, DTP Companies serves as either an owner or investor to more than 300 businesses and legal entities by providing funding and support. Its efforts have created an estimated $209.2 million in recurring economic output by employing more than 1,570 people since 2012. DTP Companies represents the connectedness of downtown Las Vegas beyond streets and city blocks and strives to incorporate a one-of-a-kind diversity of people & businesses in its portfolio. DTP Companies also drive upward mobility and entrepreneurial energy through the pursuit of social collisions, co-learning, and connectedness in a long-term, sustainable way. For a list of its hospitality lodgings, retail centers, restaurants, residential units, small businesses and other properties, visit https://dtplv.com .

