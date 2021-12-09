DTE Energy Receives Approval From Michigan Public Service Commission To Further Modernize Natural Gas Infrastructure

•MPSC decision increases average bill a little over $3 per month for residential customers •Increase is offset by DTE's buying strategy, which will save customers an average of nearly $20 per month over the winter •Qualified customers eligible for assistance

Detroit, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DETROIT, Dec. 9, 2021 —DTE Energy, Michigan's largest energy company, will receive $84 million primarily to support the company's ongoing programs to modernize its natural gas infrastructure, which delivers safe and reliable gas to 1.3 million customers. This amount was approved today by the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC). The MPSC decision comes with a rate increase of $3.18 per month for the average residential customer's bill. Yet, with the help of the company's buying strategy, heating bills for DTE Gas customers not using an alternative gas supplier will remain manageable and protected from the recent natural gas market price increases. DTE Gas contracted and stored natural gas earlier this year before the global run up in natural gas prices and is passing that savings directly to customers. As a result, the average customer will save nearly $20 per month this winter when compared to current natural gas prices.

"We know that continuing to modernize our natural gas infrastructure is critical to the delivery of safe and reliable natural gas. In addition, the high-density pipes we're installing across our service territory are much more effective in reducing greenhouse gas emissions," said Joi Harris, president of DTE Gas. "While these investments will raise the average residential bill by a little over $3 per month, DTE's buying strategies will save customers more than six times that amount this winter, compared to the pricing of companies that didn't lock in lower prices early."

In addition to DTE's support of non-profits helping with utility bill assistance, like THAW and United Way, the company also offers several programs for families struggling with their bills. Customers can call DTE at 800.477.4747 for more information about these programs:

Low Income Self-Sufficiency Plan--available to customers below 150% of the federal poverty level. The program provides a fixed payment plan based on income and energy use

Winter Protection Plans--protects service to senior citizens and other vulnerable customers earning at or below 200% of the federal poverty level

Personalized Service Protection--customizes affordable payment plans based on an individual's situation and provides additional time to pay bills

Residential Income Assistance Credit, Low-Income Assistance Credit and the Home Heating Credit—each provides those who qualify with a monthly credit on their natural gas bill

As part of DTE Gas's infrastructure modernization, 200 miles of pipe will be replaced in 2022 alone, impacting customers in 16 communities across the state. The infrastructure modernization program will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by an amount equivalent to taking 100,000 cars off the road upon its completion in 2035. To learn more about ways in which DTE Gas is improving natural gas delivery to customers, visit our website.

DTE Gas has a long history of providing safe, reliable and clean energy. This is reflected in national customer satisfaction surveys that report DTE gas customers are among the most satisfied with their natural gas service.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (DTE) - Get DTE Energy Company Report is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.3 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio also includes non-utility businesses focused on industrial energy services, renewable natural gas, and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE utility operations will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80% by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric and Gas aspire to achieve net zero carbon and greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com/dteenergy.

Colleen RossoDTE Energy313.235.5555