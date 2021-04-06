DSS's Impact BioMedical Receives Notice Of Allowance From USPTO For Equivir Patent

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Document Security Systems, Inc. ("DSS" or the "Company") (NYSE American: DSS), a multinational company operating businesses focusing on brand protection technology, blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, real estate, and securitized digital assets, today announced its wholly owned subsidiary Impact BioMedical, Inc. ("Impact BioMedical") received notice of allowance (US 16/544,308) from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") for a method of limiting the occurrence of, reducing the risk or severity of, or treating Ebola and Rhinovirus using its proprietary Equivir compound. This allowance is in addition to Equivir's previously issued U.S. patent in influenza.

Equivir is designed to work by impeding virulence while also blocking multiple methods used by viruses to infect and replicate in host cells, following deployment in a manner similar to a vitamin. Equivir is a novel blend of FDA Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) eligible polyphenols (e.g., Myricetin, Hesperetin, Piperine) which have demonstrated antiviral effects with potential applications as medications or health supplements.

"This was one of our pending patents for Equivir, and we are very pleased to have expanded our Impact BioMedical intellectual property estate with this allowance," stated Frank D. Heuszel, CEO of DSS. "With extensive antiviral application potential, Equivir could provide significant long-term value as we continue to assess and pursue development and partnering opportunities for this compound."

The rhinovirus is the most common viral infectious agent in humans and is the predominant cause of the common cold. Ebola, also known as Ebola virus disease (EVD) or Ebola hemorrhagic fever (EHF), is a rare but severe, often fatal illness in humans.

Equivir has demonstrated potential effectiveness in in-vitro studies inhibiting viral infections and SARS COV2.

"Equivir was designed to address emerging viral epidemics and pandemics. It is specifically created as a broad-spectrum antiviral for outbreaks such as Influenza. We are continuing our research to utilize Equivir as an easily deplorable strategic defense for viral infections," commented Daryl Thompson, Impact BioLife's Director of Scientific Initiatives and founder of advanced research company GRDG Sciences, LLC ("GRDG"). Impact BioLife is a wholly owned subsidiary of Impact BioMedical.

GRDG's Chief Scientific Advisor Dr. Roscoe M. Moore, Jr., United States Assistant Surgeon General (Retired) and former Epidemic Intelligence Service (EIS) Officer at U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention, stated, "As the threat of viral infections remain significant, the ability for Equivir to be quickly deployed is a working solution towards global public health."

Impact BioMedical received its first Equivir patent (US 10,383,842) from the USPTO on August 20, 2019. A third Equivir patent is pending.

About Impact BioMedical, Inc.Impact BioMedical, Inc. ("Impact BioMedical") is a wholly owned subsidiary of DSS and a unique technology source, developer, and business partner in addressing unmet needs in human healthcare and wellness. For more information on Impact BioMedical visit http://impbio.com/ .

About Document Security Systems, Inc.

DSS is a multinational company operating businesses focused on brand protection technology, blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, real estate, and securitized digital assets. Its business model is based on a distribution sharing system in which shareholders will receive shares in its subsidiaries as DSS strategically spins them out into IPOs. Its historic business revolves around counterfeit deterrent and authentication technologies, smart packaging, and consumer product engagement. DSS is led by its Chairman and largest shareholder, Mr. Fai Chan, a highly successful global business veteran of more than 40 years specializing in corporate transformation while managing risk. He has successfully restructured more than 35 corporations with a combined value of $25 billion.

For more information on DSS visit http://www.dsssecure.com .

Investor Contact:Dave Gentry, CEORedChip Companies Inc.407-491-4498 Dave@redchip.com

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company's intended use of proceeds and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include: risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; risks relating to the results of development activities; our ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; our need for substantial additional funds; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the prospectus and in our other filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, our reports on Forms 8-K and 10-Q, all of which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations, and beliefs. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

News powered by iR Direct —

Copyright © 2021 Issuer Direct Corporation.

All Rights Reserved.