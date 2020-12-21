DSRE Sales Agent Sherri Jacobs Of Team Provancher Lists House With Unlimited Possibilities

Home for sale in Malabar, Florida is zoned Business 1 and 2 creating opportunity for a variety of uses

INDIALANTIC, Fla., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dale Sorensen Real Estate sales associate Sherri Jacobs, of Team Provancher, is pleased to list the beautiful home at 3450 Henderson Drive in Malabar, Florida. This executive home is located in a secluded and private area, yet 5 minutes to the intracoastal and 20 minutes to the ocean. The area is zoned for Business 1 and 2 to allow this home to be used for a business such as bed & breakfast or wedding venue, and is large enough for multi-generational living or for a family that needs plenty of room.

Located on 2.81 fenced acres along a picturesque road, lined with old live oaks and Spanish moss, this 2-story, 3,777 sq. ft. Key West style home has 5 bedrooms, 4 ½ baths, and includes multiple areas to be used as office, den or gym. The home has 10' ceilings and light cherry hardwood floors. The kitchen features Granite countertops, professional grade fridge, a cooktop and hood, wall oven and microwave, large breakfast nook, a double drawer dishwasher and seating for 4 at the kitchen island. The breakfast bar between the family room and kitchen offers additional seating. Five closets around the kitchen offer space for all your storage needs.

The family room features a 16' fireplace with Spanish stiletto tile surround and a beautiful architectural 16' ceiling. The formal dining room and living room include French glass doors leading to the pool deck. This home also offers a 'Safe Room" with a ½ bath, surrounded with concrete, ventilation to the outside and existing on its own foundation. The large laundry room has granite topped cabinets, perfect for folding laundry, large utility sink & custom lockers for storage.

The spacious downstairs master suite includes a built-in safe, bath with jacuzzi and access to the lanai and front porch. A spiral staircase leads to the 2 nd floor bedroom, with a private bath and living area. Many of these bedrooms have access to the outdoor living areas and there is a balcony off one bedroom.

The beautiful pristine pool has a brick paver deck, 3 waterfall features, splash out jets and a kiddie fountain. The lanai includes a bar and sink, and electrical hook-up for a wine/beer cooler.

This property features a massive 30' X 40' barn on site with large loft, custom cabinets set up for a woodshop and lots of storage. There is a separate drive to the barn with a gate. The 2 ½ stall garage is equipped with an additional refrigerator and has epoxy floors. The entire property is fenced in and has been professionally landscaped.

This home was built in 2004 and has had many upgrades and replacements recently including a new hot water heater, 2 new air conditioning units, new well, water system and irrigation system.

Located in Valkaria, the community offers bike trails, horse trails, and walking trails along with a well-maintained golf course and is close to a rural general aviation airport.

To view this home, contact Sherri Jacobs by phone at 321.272.7400; by email at sjacobs@sorensenrealestate.com; or visit her at her office located at 1961 14 th Avenue in Historic Downtown Vero Beach.

